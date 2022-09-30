The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 1, 1988

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
September 30 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on October 1, 1988.

Loretta Dorman was believed to be the first native Canberra woman to win an Olympic gold medal at the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988.

