Times Past: October 1, 1988

Loretta Dorman was believed to be the first native Canberra woman to win an Olympic gold medal at the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988.
Members of Loretta's family who could get together all gathered at a family member's home in Narrabundah to celebrate.
Champagne flowed when the Australian hockey team, with Loretta, defeated Korea 2-0. Mrs Dorman, Loretta's mother, said she was grateful that they only "do this once in a blue moon. I haven't slept in three nights".
Mrs Dorman went on to say that "Loretta was born in Canberra, as well as her father and I. So she is a true local".
The women's Australian hockey team was unbeaten in the Olympic tournament - drawing with Canada, beating West Germany and drawing with Korea in its pool. They then went on to beat the Netherlands for the second time in eight years in the semi-final.
The Canberra Times sports editor (at the time) John Hourigan predicted before the Games began that Australia would win gold in hockey.
The national men's hockey team had won silver twice before, but this is the first Australian gold in Olympic hockey.
