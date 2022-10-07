Like many of the characters in The Stranger, the film's title is enigmatic.
That was a deliberate choice by the psychological thriller's writer and director, Thomas M. Wright.
While it has many echoes of earlier works of art - from an Albert Camus novel to an Orson Welles film - the title of The Stranger could also refer to some of the characters, Wright says - including the film's central figure, the undercover policeman and divorced father played by Joel Edgerton.
"We never learn his actual name or his son's name," Wright says.
Known as Mark, the cop has infiltrated a criminal gang in order to get close to and gain information from one of its members, Henry Teague (Sean Harris), a man with a shady past who is the prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a child and is also a "stranger" - his character and his motives a mystery.
There's a certain sense of duality: the two men look similar - long hair, thick beards - and they're both involved in a crime (from opposite sides).
And both have secrets they desperately want to keep hidden.
The Stranger was inspired by the true crime book The Sting by Kate Kyriacou.
It is a fictionalised account of the police investigation into the 2003 kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Daniel Morcombe.
The Morcombe family was opposed to the film and declined to be involved.
While Wright respects their decision, he is convinced his film is not exploitative: the child is not named even in this fictionalised account and neither he nor the crimes against him are shown.
Instead, The Stranger looks at both the undercover and operational angles of the investigation, in particular focusing on the relationship between haunted suspect Henry and dedicated undercover policeman Mark and the effects living a double life has on the latter.
At times, Wright says, the film is "deliberately opaque": there is much that is unknown and unknowable about people, even as discoveries are made.
Wright says the film is about empathy and the connections between people and how society works: when someone is killed, people mobilise to find out what happened and deal with it, even without knowing the victim.
And for those involved, there are consequences both positive and negative.
It's Wright's second feature film as writer and director after Acute Misfortune (2018).
The Stranger was shot in seven-and-a-half weeks, the same amount of time as its predecessor.
But the earlier film only had 90 scenes and The Stranger had 250, and a much broader scope, so it was a far more challenging shoot.
It was budgeted at about $9 million and had 75 actors, 60 of whom had speaking parts, so the scale was larger.
There were some difficulties posed by COVID but even more challenging was the grim nature of the subject matter and the effect this had.
"What it demanded of the lead actors made for a really intense working environment,"
Edgerton was a producer on the film and has himself written and directed films (The Gift, Boy Erased) but Wright - who, like Edgerton, is also an actor - says there were no issues.
"Joel and I were in direct partnership through the entire film," Wright says.
"Joel prepared to play the part for two-and-a-half years - the depth of his research was absolutely extraordinary."
It took three years to bring the film to the screen. To begin with, Wright spent six months in full-time research.
"I spent 10 hours a day, six or seven days a week," he says.
"I wrote the first draft in six days and then I was hospitalised with pneumonia."
He says the illness was a physical response both to the hard work and to the nature of the material with which he was dealing.
"As an adult, as a person, you've got to be careful what you invite into your home, into your life."
While the film had a big effect on him, he says that police suffer from post traumatic stress disorder at twice the rate of military personnel - the cumulative effect of dealing, day in and day out, with difficult, harrowing and potentially dangerous situations.
The result of all the hard work and pain seems to have been worth it.
The Stranger premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in the Un Certain Regard section.
"There were 1500 films and only 35 films in official selection. It was the first Australia film in our section since Charlie's Country."
Sixty-five of the people who worked on the film went to Cannes for the premiere, where The Stranger received a standing ovation.
When it had its Australian premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival, it was the first time a MIFF film was screened at an IMAX cinema.
"The audience sat in stunned silence for two minutes after the end of the credits."
And, of course, it's been picked up by Netflix, guaranteeing it a huge international audience.
Still, Wright hopes Australian audiences will take the opportunity to see it on a cinema screen.
Wright found success as an actor and theatre director - he started his own company, Black Lung, when he was 22 - before becoming a filmmaker and gaining the technical knowledge needed to succeed in that medium.
But there were signs early on of what was to come.
"When I was 14 I was obsessed with Stanley Kubrick - it was like getting a new member of the family," Wright says.
He loved Kubrick's work -" dangerous" and "anti-authoritarian" are two adjectives he uses for films such as A Clockwork Orange and Dr Strangelove, made by this "true genius of cinema".
Wright was 18 when Kubrick died shortly after completing Eyes Wide Shut and the young man felt the loss deeply.
Other filmmakers he admires include Akira Kurosawa, Robert Bresson, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and Jane Campion (with whom he worked on Top of the Lake).
Wright says he is now at work on two films as both writer and director. But, a bit like the undercover policeman in The Stranger, he says, "I can't talk about it."
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.