Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer and author Richard Marx is bringing his 12-date The Songwriter Tour to Canberra next year.
The singer will be at Llewellyn Hall on March 3.
Having last toured Australia in 2018 and playing New Zealand for the first time, The Songwriter Tour will also play Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland before Brisbane, Tweed Heads, Newcastle, Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong, Penrith and Perth.
"I couldn't be more excited to return to my home away from home, Australia, to perform for the fans once again," Marx said.
"That I'll also finally be able to play my first ever concerts in New Zealand is icing on the cake. Can't wait to get there."
Marx's influence remains in pop culture today having written and performed some of the most unforgettable hits of the late 1980s and early '90s including Endless Summer Nights, Hold on to the Nights, Should've Known Better, Don't Mean Nothing and Right Here Waiting. With a loyal following Down Under, Marx has enjoyed eight Top 40 Hits in Australia.
To go along with Friday's announcement, Marx also released his 13th studio album, Songwriter, with four sets of new songs, each influenced by his success across pop, rock, country music and ballad genres.
Frontier Members pre-sale tickets are available from Tuesday at 1pm from frontiertouring.com/richardmarx. Tickets go on sale on Thursday at noon.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
