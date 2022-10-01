Times Past: October 2, 1975

A very exciting time in social Australian history, it was reported on this day in 1975 that the new advent of FM radio would begin from January 24, 1976. Plans for the service were announced in Sydney and the transmission was to reach Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Adelaide.
Emphasis was placed on programs where there would be "serious music" which included classical, folk, ethnic, religious and show music - very different from today's offerings. In between the music there would be feature programs with drama, arts and entertainment.
There was much hope that this new service would provide Australian performers and writers with another outlet for expression.
There was to be testing of the FM frequencies on Canberra 101.9, Sydney 92.9, Melbourne 105.7 and Adelaide 92.1.
Now, 47 years on, Canberra has two very popular FM stations.
