Times Past: October 2, 1975

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 1 2022 - 6:00pm
A very exciting time in social Australian history, it was reported on this day in 1975 that the new advent of FM radio would begin from January 24, 1976. Plans for the service were announced in Sydney and the transmission was to reach Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Adelaide.

