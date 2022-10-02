Times Past: October 3, 1983

The legendary Peter Brock made it seven record wins, on his way to an unrivalled nine victories, at the The Great Race at Mount Panorama.
The race was then known as the James Hardie 1000, and Brock finished the race a lap ahead of his fellow competitors in his beloved and recognisable Holden team commodore.
While Brock had dominated the proceedings all week at Bathurst, the same could not be said for the beginning of the James Hardie 1000 Bathurst race. Only eight laps in, Brock experienced engine trouble which sidelined his original car. Stepping into his teammate's second car, and between himself and his teammate John Harvey, they carried on and managed to catch up within 40 laps.
Brock did share how he managed to catch up, to then lead and take victory by a significant margin, "I concentrated on keeping Moffat in sight ... I felt I was just able to hold him off". When he was asked about his winning margin he simply stated, "It was very, very close".
Brock did comment that he felt Moffat had been left at a disadvantage by a slow pit stop, a door malfunction and an engine stall. Given all that, Moffat and his Japanese teammate Yashimi Katayama got a very respectable second place.
There were also two Canberra drivers in the reduced Bathurst field, Ray Gulson finished 17th and Bill O'Brien finished 19th.
