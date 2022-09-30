Australia took another important step towards a post-pandemic life today with the national cabinet agreeing to end mandatory COVID-19 isolation rules.
At the moment people who have contracted COVID-19 must stay at home for five days from the day of their diagnosis.
But this will change from October 14. Most of us won't have to stay at home when infected, although it's still recommended to rest while experiencing symptoms.
Employees who work in vulnerable settings, such as hospitals and aged care residences, will still be subject to mandatory isolation. These workers would still be able to get pandemic leave payments for missing work.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was a unanimous decision by the state and territory leaders and it was unsustainable for the government to pay people's wages forever.
Chief medical officer Paul Kelly said the pandemic wasn't over but the emergency phase had passed.
It comes as states and territories are loosening other restrictions, such as mandatory mask-wearing on public transport. International cruises are even making a comeback to NSW.
The fallout from the Optus data breach continued today with the telco agreeing to pay for replacement passports for affected customers.
The Australian Federal Police also launched Operation Guardian to help protect the 9.6 million people caught up in the breach.
Police are no closer to identifying the culprit of the hack, who has used obfuscation techniques to hide their identity.
If you're curious what our coins will look like with the new monarch's image on them, take a look at the first British coins revealed by the Royal Mint.
As per tradition, King Charles III is facing to the left, the opposite direction to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.
While the effigy on our coins will change over to the new King, there's no word yet on what will happen, if anything, to the image of Queen Elizabeth on our $5 note.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages.
