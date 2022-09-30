The Canberra Times
Suburban infill is a hard sell in the ACT

By The Canberra Times
Updated September 30 2022 - 8:17pm, first published 7:30pm
Housing and construction are important economic generators for the ACT but growth for the sake of it cannot compromise other priorities. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The latest Productivity Report into housing and homelessness has confirmed that which is already known to thousands of Australians: housing costs are rising fast, fewer young people can afford a home deposit, more people are in rental stress, and the provision of social housing situation is dire.

