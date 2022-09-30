Suburban infill is a hard sell in the ACT

The latest Productivity Report into housing and homelessness has confirmed that which is already known to thousands of Australians: housing costs are rising fast, fewer young people can afford a home deposit, more people are in rental stress, and the provision of social housing situation is dire.
It found that the proportion of household income spent on repaying a mortgage had declined slightly in the past few years but with the recent surge in interest rates, that once-positive trend is now in rapid reverse.
The report found the sharpest falls in home ownership have been among middle-income households.
Market forces of short supply and high demand are triggering the rental crisis and squeezing prospective home buyers while for those trying to build their own home, construction material costs are rising so fast that builders are having to requote almost every month.
Canberra, for all its perceived prosperity, is far from immune to national housing pressures.
A new Territory Plan, which guides all future development in the ACT, can't come soon enough. It's been 15 years since the last one. A new planning bill is currently before the Assembly but the big picture is still unclear and will remain so until late this year at the earliest.
Restrained by its borders, the ACT is discussing carving a big chunk from NSW on the north-western border to accommodate new greenfields development.
And meanwhile, the corridor for the extension of light rail 2B to Woden is offering up opportunities for a further 28,900 infill dwellings in the areas of Forrest, Deakin, Yarralumla, Curtin, Hughes, Lyons, Phillip, Chifley, Pearce, Mawson, Torrens and Farrer under a high-density scenario.
Up to 1900 dwellings could be placed on land at the Curtin horse paddocks under a high density scenario but this development has been strongly opposed by local residents and horse owners.
More urban infill is seen as the preferred solution because it reduces the cost of building new "hard" infrastructure such as water, roads and sewerage.
Equally, Canberrans living in the inner, older "garden suburbs" understandably want to protect the visual amenity, character and liveability of their neighbourhoods.
Housing and construction are important economic generators for the ACT but growth for the sake of it cannot compromise other priorities.
Our potholed roads, stressed hospitals and bulging schools point to systemic issues of a stretched government with a budget struggling to fund the resources it needs to properly service the population it already has.
The COVID-induced shutdowns, subsidies and allied expenditure was a budgetary blow which came at the worst possible time for an ACT government committed to a massive spend-up on the next light rail extension. This was a project which should have been put in the slow cooker.
Infill housing in and around the town centres appears to be the most logical solution to the housing issue, but one fraught with political repercussions.
Many home owners resistant to change and living in those projected infill areas - thousands of them - won't be happy. And with no local government to harass, unhappy residents will extract their vengeance at the ACT ballot box.
Canberrans are generally very invested in planning issues. How the Labor-Greens government packages and endeavours to sell its solutions may well decide its fate at the next election.
