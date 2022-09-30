It's been a big week for Millie Boyle, in more ways than one.
On top of her NRLW grand final commitments as Knights skipper and a Dally M awards night, Boyle also finds herself in the midst of moving house.
The 24-year-old prop and daughter of former Canberra Raiders player David says Newcastle "already feels like home" despite only arriving recently and she doesn't see herself leaving anytime soon with partner Adam Elliott poised to be wearing the same club colours from 2023.
"I love Newcastle. It already feels like home," Boyle said ahead of Sunday's title decider against Parramatta.
"My partner [Elliott] is now up here. We've actually just had the removalist trucks in the house today. It's all happening. It's a big week.
"Newcastle is where I want to be. Adam's here for three years, hopefully longer. I think it's a beautiful place to live and settle down."
Dual-international Boyle, who originally hails from Cobargo and spent the last three seasons at the Brisbane Broncos, has been outstanding as one of the Knights' key recruits this campaign.
During the week she was named NRLW prop of the year alongside teammate Caitlan Johnston, having recorded 1134 running metres from six appearances and averaging almost 28 tackles per game.
Her season-best numbers came in last weekend's semi-final win over St George Illawarra, making eight tackle breaks and scoring a try while clocking up 233m.
Boyle has put herself right in the frame to represent Australia at the World Cup, which kicks off in England next month, but focus remains solely on meeting the Eels at Accor Stadium.
"I haven't really given it too much thought. I think they're picking the [Jillaroos] team after the grand final anyway so there's no point," she said.
"First and foremost, my priority is with Newcastle and to win this weekend. That's all I'm thinking about."
Boyle admits it will be "very special" to lead Newcastle out for the upcoming showdown at Homebush, but feels her level of responsibility has remained the same despite the loss of co-captain Hannah Southwell to injury in the opening round.
"It was definitely hard navigating that and obviously just so heartbreaking for Hannah with that injury, especially in the first round. She's such a valuable person in our team and within the whole rugby league as well," Boyle said.
'It's been something tough to get through, but I don't think my role really changes too much whether I'm captain or not. We've got a great bunch of girls here."
Boyle brings experience to the Knights having played in two NRLW premierships at the Broncos, back-to-back efforts in 2019 and 2020
"We've made it this far, which is awesome, but at the end of the day it comes down to who is willing to play the hardest on Sunday and who wants it the most," she said.
"So it's about getting back to your core values in footy and not over-complicating it. Obviously it's a very big game, but it's still a game of footy at the end of the day.
"Just having that desire and want to win more than the other team."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
