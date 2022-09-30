This weekend while Thomas Jenkins' home town of Boorowa celebrate the long-awaited return of its famous Irish Woolfest after the pandemic, the Penrith Panthers young gun that the Raiders let slip from their grasp, will be at NRL grand final day in Sydney.
Jenkins has had a blistering season in NSW Cup this year, as the Panthers' leading try-scorer and the second-highest try-scorer in the competition.
A "freak" break to his left hand in training last week meant he missed the NSW Cup grand final.
But his teammates did their job against the Bulldogs in that decider, meaning Jenkins is now set to play in the state-versus-state clash against the Queensland Cup champions, Norths Devils, on Sunday at Homebush.
"I'm a country boy at heart, but I've never been to an NRL grand final and to play before the Panthers play the Eels, I don't think I'll miss Woolfest too much," Jenkins told The Canberra Times.
"Obviously I love it, it's very fun, but I'm lucky to be where I am in Sydney this weekend."
After the Panthers' Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup sides triumphed in their grand finals, if the NRL team can follow suit tomorrow night, the Penrith powerhouse will claim trophies in the top three grades of rugby league.
In the NRL State Championship, Jenkins said the Panthers' NSW Cup team are feeling "confident" they can knock off the club that launched the careers of Queensland legends Billy Slater, Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Greg Inglis.
"They're a very good side but we know that we can take it out," the centre said.
"As long as we stick to what we've been doing for the whole year, and don't go away from what we're good at, that should be enough to get the job done."
The whole Jenkins family will be driving up the highway early Sunday morning to cheer on the 21-year-old who made his NRL debut against the North Queensland Cowboys late this season.
While Woolfest is normally a big day of business for the Jenkins family, his mum Peta made sure her staff at the Boorowa IGA will have her covered so she can go to Sydney to watch her son play.
It's a more than six-hour return journey that Peta and dad Alan have done many times since 'Tom' was signed by the Panthers in 2019, just before the 2020 season when the lower grades were cancelled due to COVID-19.
Since footy returned, Jenkins has hit the ground running and hasn't looked back, with his try-scoring ability in Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup last year earning him a two-year contract extension, and he's building nicely for an even bigger 2023.
"We're very proud. We can't believe where it's all come to and what he's achieved," Peta Jenkins said.
"This is a little country town, where you don't expect this sort of thing to happen. He's just a kid who loved his football."
Despite playing the game his whole life, Jenkins was not a highly-recruited rugby league talent, and when his NRL dream looked like fading, he thought he'd just go to university and leave footy behind.
He'd grown up playing for the Harden Hawks, the Bidgee Bulls, then the Young Cherrypickers and played some trial matches where the Raiders scouts in the region got a good look at his skills.
The chance to go to the next level never came however, and his mother recalls how tough it was when the Raiders didn't see his potential.
"I remember him being absolutely devastated when he didn't get picked for one of the Canberra Raiders trials," she said.
"We'd always say to him, when one door closes, the other door opens, and something else will come up."
Another opportunity did come by luck when a team were short players, and Jenkins was asked to fill in. He strapped on the boots, scored some tries, and caught the attention of Penrith.
"When the Panthers rang him and asked to meet him we thought we were just going down to have a bit of a look," Peta said.
"I don't really think any of us understood what was ahead of us, or what was going to happen.
"We just thought they wanted Tom to have a look at the academy, and then we would have to decide - but they had already decided they wanted Tom.
"So we helped him pack up and move to the Panthers.
"To have a little boy from Boorowa be able to chase his dream like he has...
"He used to say he wanted to play in the NRL one day, and we'd sort of laugh, but no-one really believed that it would ever happen."
Jenkins now has goals to push into the NRL squad as a starting player, but in a team as stacked as Penrith, he admits it's a tough task.
The upside is the intense, iron-sharpens-iron competition he enjoys at training.
"You want to play NRL and just to be able to get a taste of it this year was such a big dream and a big goal of mine," he said.
"All around I'm trying to get better and work on my game and it helps training with guys like Stephen Crichton and Izack Tago.
"In a team that potentially could be a a back-to-back premiership-winning side, it definitely helps."
