The Canberra Times

World Sight Day shines a light on eye health

By Tracie Sanim
Updated September 30 2022 - 4:59am, first published September 8 2022 - 4:59am
Ninety per cent of blindness and vision loss is preventable or treatable if detected early. Picture Shutterstock

ACROSS Australia, more than half a million people are blind or vision impaired. Sadly, 90 per cent of blindness and vision loss is preventable or treatable if detected early. Loss of sight affects every part of our lives, from how we learn, work in our jobs, participate in activities, and socialise.

