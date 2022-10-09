Cracks are showing in the ACT government's regulation of the building and construction industry, as yet another defective Canberra apartment complex is thrust into the spotlight.
Belle Apartments in Bruce is just one example of a multi-unit residential complex plagued with issues, whose residents and owners understandably feel powerless in their efforts to have their homes fixed.
In this instance, even with a rectification order in place (that dates back to early 2019), residents are doubtful their homes will be repaired to a quality standard any time soon.
And with another wet summer ahead, there are concerns things will only get worse.
The ACT government is urging Canberrans towards higher-density living to meet housing needs, yet questions should be raised about whether the apartments on offer are of the highest standards.
In recent months, there's been fresh calls for trade licensing to be introduced in the ACT.
Licenses for trades such as bricklaying, waterproofing and tiling are required in most Australian states, yet in the ACT that's not the case.
In Queensland, there are 80 types of licenses available for working in the construction industry, which are managed by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.
Offences such as not complying with a rectification direction can result in demerit points or a full cancellation of a trade license, alongside financial penalties.
Right now, the ACT government says it is prioritising the introduction of engineers registration and property developer regulation.
In response to questions on whether trade licensing is being considered as well, ACT Minister for Sustainable Building and Construction Rebecca Vassarotti said the government would "continue to review where the system can be improved, including exploring the creation of a public certification service".
"It is important to note that while there are trades that do not require specific licensing, a key safeguard in the ACT system is the requirement for trades to be supervised by a licensed builder and inspected by a building certifier," she said.
However building certification - which was privatised in 1999 - is yet another pain point in the ACT's construction landscape.
In 2020, the government signalled its intention to bring back public sector certifiers to inspect large-scale residential developments in the ACT.
Two years later, building certification remains entirely privatised.
Meanwhile in NSW, the state government has introduced an independent, star-rating tool to help consumers find trusted builders and developers.
The Independent Construction Industry Rating Tool (iCIRT) uses a five-star system to rate builders on their apartment builds, which must meet a minimum average of three stars to be deemed "trustworthy".
NSW construction businesses need to show they have the capital, experience and capability to deliver quality apartments.
While licensing and rating systems won't solve every issue in Canberra's construction industry, ensuring developers, builders and tradespeople are skilled, qualified and accountable for their work is surely a positive.
It will certainly give Canberrans peace of mind about who is building their homes.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
