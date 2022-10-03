The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 4, 1994

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 3 2022 - 6:30pm
On this day in 1994, The Canberra Times reported on the early stages of equality in the workplace. A report commissioned by the federal government had pointed out that women at the time were making up only 3 per cent of board members, while women represented 42.5 per cent of the labour force.

