Times Past: October 4, 1994

On this day in 1994, The Canberra Times reported on the early stages of equality in the workplace. A report commissioned by the federal government had pointed out that women at the time were making up only 3 per cent of board members, while women represented 42.5 per cent of the labour force.
Dr Clare Burton conducted the report - called Managing for Diversity - which questioned some business practices. Dr Burton herself had substantial qualifications to do the report considering she was a director for equal opportunity in public employment in NSW between 1989 and 1992, then was the Queensland commissioner for public sector equity.
The report suggested the introduction of quotas if companies did not alter the "discriminatory practices" that, at the time, were stopping women from reaching the top. Installing quotas for the top jobs was suggested to be instated over five, 10 and 20 years alongside education and public-relation activities.
What seemed to contribute to the restriction of women in the top positions also came from a lack of compliance with anti-discrimination law.
Overall, Dr Burton put forward that women offered different perspectives and insights which could help to broaden management principles.
There was a strong outlook that the report was going to help the government strengthen the Sex Discrimination Act and the way that the government dealt with issues relating to women, the law and employment.
From this time, there has been a great progression of women in higher positions and the business world is enjoying much success with women often leading the charge.
