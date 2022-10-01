If you've been hiding under a rock - or at least having a social media detox - this week, you may have missed the two celebrity relationships that have been dominating people's feeds.
These two separate relationships provided sources of inspiration for memes, comments, opinions and trends, after both of these husbands were caught up in cheating scandals. And people were lapping it up! It was like the internet couldn't get enough. (And all honesty here, I do count myself in this cohort).
But why? Why do we care so much about these strangers' relationships?
And I use the term celebrity loosely. While one of the men is a celebrity in the classic sense, the other may walk on red carpets and has a social media following of millions, but there is still a large chunk of the population who has no idea who he is. I'm talking about Adam Levine - the lead singer of Maroon 5 - and Ned Fulmer from the YouTube creator group The Try Guys. (See what I mean? I would say he is celebrity adjacent.)
To be honest, we might have expected cheating behaviour from Levine. But it doesn't mean that when news broke on Tuesday that he had allegedly cheated on his wife Behati Prinsloo with various influencers people didn't lap it up.
Multiple women have come out saying Levine had slid into their DMs (direct messages) on social media with sexually suggestive messages. The most prominent of the allegations came from 23-year-old Sumner Stroh who posted screenshots of some of Levine's messages, including one asking if it was OK if he named his baby after her. (For the record, Adam, no it's not).
Still, the Maroon 5 frontman released a statement saying he did not cheat on his wife. (At least in the physical sense. Perhaps he doesn't know about the emotional type?)
The celeb goss continued a few days later when it was announced that Fulmer would be leaving The Try Guys following an internal review. The YouTuber then went on to confirm that he had cheated on his wife and had a consensual relationship with a junior employee.
To get everyone up to speed, The Try Guys - Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang and Fulmer - create online videos creating somewhat wholesome video content that involves them trying things. These videos are hugely successful and since they formed in 2014 they have clocked up billions of views, have released a best-selling book and have a television show in the United States.
The thing is, Fulmer had adopted the "married guy" persona throughout all this, with his wife Ariel also appearing in various Try Guy content, along with some of the other guys' partners. So while it's not necessarily surprising about Levine, Fulmer was the nice guy - the guy that women have always been told to go for. (Note: Nice guys and guys who are branded as nice can be different things. And when someone uses his relationship as his entire brand that's just a walking red flag).
In all of this drama, it can be easy to forget that there are people in these scenarios who are living through hell right now. Men who made poor decisions, but more to the point, women who were - presumably - blindsided by the results of those decisions.
I wish I could say that this thought makes me second guess my addiction to celebrity drama, but it doesn't. Maybe it's because it makes me thankful for being single in a world telling me that I should be coupled up? Or maybe it's because I just like the drama of it all. A lot of people do.
Either way, I'm here for it, and I know I'm not alone. The internet is proof of that.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
