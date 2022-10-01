There's a distinct rumble to my dad's version of "c'mon Parra". The sort of angry-happy growl that makes you whip your head around just to check if everything's OK.
The growl that would've made his students sit up straight. A growl shaped by the glory years and a 36-year wait to experience that feeling again.
He growled the last time he was in Parramatta only a few weeks ago, in fact. But a different type of growl after he tried to walk the wrong way through the train-station barriers and found himself wedged in the middle. That's a story for another time, but there was a fire truck waiting out the front.
After a week of nostalgia and stories of heartache for long-suffering Eels fans, it's Graeme "Rocky" Dutton's journey that resonates with me.
He's Parramatta born and raised, and still wears the beanie his almost 102-year-old mother knitted for him all those years ago. But the Eels have tested a man who many laud for his patience after a long career as a teacher, rugby coach and father of three boys.
He's been in the stands for eight of Parramatta's nine grand finals since 1976, and he'll be there again on Sunday. Hoping, wishing and dreaming.
Through it all, especially the past 36 years, his support has never wilted. Not even when they lost the unloseable in 2001, and he stayed long after full-time to watch the Knights hoist the trophy high into the air despite pleas to leave from the rest of the family.
The charge in 2009 was unexpected, but that didn't make it any easier to swallow a Storm win (even more so after it emerged they cheated the salary cap). He stood there long after full-time, again.
"I'm not sure why I do it," he said when asked why he stays even though it hurts. "Perhaps there's a degree of respect for the winners, but I also like to stick around to share the disappointment with the players slumped on the ground.
"[They] are consoling each other and, knowing they would probably rather be anywhere else, I'll say silently to myself: 'Great stuff Parra, I know you'll be back and I'll be there with you'."
I didn't know that until this week. Part of me thought he just liked waiting for the traffic to die down. But it sums up my dad - fiercely loyal, but respectful of others even when his heart is broken.
It also sums up this week for Parramatta fans. They've raided stores for merchandise, some outlets claiming their jersey stock had been exhausted across the country.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
They've dared to dream, even though they it could come crashing down on Sunday night. Fans of rival teams who happily declare "I hate the Eels" every other year are all of a sudden on board with the fairytale.
And why wouldn't they be? The Eels' story embodies everything that we love about sport. It's easy to be a winner, but it's the hard times that make being a fan worthwhile.
The Canberra Raiders' army knows that better than most. Three years ago a conga line of lime-green filled cars made their way up the Hume Highway, flags hanging from windows and smiles on faces.
It was their first grand final appearance in 25 years, and they soaked up every minute of it. Yes, it ended in six-again heartbreak. But ask any Raiders supporter who was in the sea of green and they'll tell you it was one of the greatest nights of their lives, even though they still hold on to the pain.
The Eels, current owners of the longest premiership drought in the NRL, have their chance to complete the fairytale this year. And it's the underdogs who make grand finals interesting for the impartial observer.
Like when the Sharks ended a 49-year wait for a title in 2016, or when the Rabbitohs broke their 43-year curse in 2014. It's the same in the AFL - they partied in the streets of Richmond when the Tigers snapped a 37-year drought and the Demons gave locked-down COVID fans something to smile about after 57 years last season.
As hard and testing as the wait can be, it often makes that one moment so much sweeter.
Dad started his Eels journey with his father at Cumberland Oval in the 1960s. "Ken Thornett was my first hero," he said.
He's passed that down the generations - a wife, three sons, two daughters-in-law and four grandchildren. The only ones he's yet to crack are one Manly-loving daughter-in-law and another grandson.
If he wants to turn them, they will only need to look into his eyes before kick-off against the Panthers.
"Every grand final my mind goes back to those years of support - sitting on the old splintery seats, eating a hotdog on a stale roll ... memories of a lifetime," he said.
"My best memory is Parramatta winning that first grand final in 1981. I cried. The most exhilarating feeling I had ever had in football, I felt my loyalty had been repaid by the players on that day.
"But then there was 2001. Parramatta were red-hot favourites. At 24-0 at half-time, [my youngest son] with tears in his eyes asked: 'Dad, they can still win, can't they?'
"In my heart I knew it was [unlikely], but I replied, 'Yes, I'm sure they can'. The trip home was quiet.
"If Parramatta win [on Sunday], I'll feel justified sticking with them through some pretty torrid times."
He'll bellow "c'mon Parra" again on Sunday with thousands who have suffered with him for almost 40 years. And he'll be standing there long after the siren, again, regardless of the result. Because that's what being a fan means to him.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.