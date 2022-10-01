The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Virginia Hausegger | Here's what you need to know about Mahsa Amini and the protests in Iran and around the world

By Virginia Hausegger
October 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The world is reacting - women hold signs and chant slogans during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on September 29 in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture Getty Images

If you can't hear the echo of women's anger leaking out of Iran right now, or feel the rumble of feet taking to the streets in protest, then you need to listen harder and pay attention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.