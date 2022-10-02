Why is the ACT Environment Directorate so averse to independent scrutiny? This agency, which manages the annual mass slaughter of kangaroos, appears determined to avoid all attempts to question its methods.
Citizens are expected to passively accept all the arguments set out in the slick publicly funded propaganda the Directorate regularly rolls out. Sixteen weeks ago, I lodged a freedom-of-information request, seeking technical information about the claimed "scientific" basis for the kangaroo cull, the methods used to ascertain kangaroo populations and details of independent scrutiny of the cull.To date, I have received no response.
The FOI Act provides that agencies must decide an FOI application within 20 working days.This is just one example of the ACT government's appalling lack of transparency and accountability.
The CIT case graphically demonstrates why Canberrans should not be passive about the erosion of the accountability of ACT government agencies.
In the case of the brutal kangaroo slaughter, which is conducted in the name of the Canberra community using taxpayers' funds, it is high time we had an independent public inquiry.
Imagine, hesitating as you are about to enter a dimmed room. You are among trees. Women are hiding their little ones in hollow logs. There is a sound of hoof beats, crunch of bracken. White men are approaching. Will they beat the logs to check for contents? Their "rule" is that you do not shoot children - ammunition is too expensive and there are other ways ...
So it was told by Mary Gilmore (1865-1962) in Old Days, Old Ways.
Suddenly , now it is possible, I fear the truth is unbearable. How can we tell the story of our Frontier Wars? And yet we must.
Well done Minister Keogh in approving official recognition of the Frontier Wars at the Australian War Memorial. Somewhat surprisingly, The Canberra Times report ('Memorial to expand frontier wars recognition', 30 September) suggests that the primary purpose of this is to enable the history of violence committed against Aboriginal people to be depicted (a responsibility that the AWM shares with other cultural institutions).
The purpose of the Memorial, however, is to commemorate the sacrifice of those who have died in defence of their country, or, to paraphrase Charles Bean's words, to enshrine the record that Aboriginal people themselves have made.
There is a particular responsibility to focus on just one part of the overall history - the skill, determination, and courage of all involved in defending their family, land and possessions.
Hopefully the completion of the AWM redevelopment will see Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians standing side by side to commemorate and reflect on the bravery and past sacrifices of their ancestors.
Those people who think the COVID emergency is over are ill-informed ("Masks on public transport scrapped as Canberra's COVID emergency era ends - but 'pandemic isn't over", September 30).
My grandson who attends the University of Canberra has just been diagnosed with COVID. A few days ago, I received a phone call from a friend in Victoria who fell victim to COVID in December last year followed by long COVID from which she has not recovered. She informed me that several doctors have now diagnosed her condition as chronic fatigue syndrome.
Her employer is understanding but, even trying to work three days a week from home is beyond her limit and will only worsen her situation.
As my previously healthy and active son has had CFS since at least 2013, I fully understand her condition, which I would not wish on anyone.
COVID restrictions reduce the spread of COVID, free up hospital and medical resources, and save lives.
Before December 2021 the ACT had only 40 new COVID cases per week, 157 people had been hospitalised with COVID, and 12 people had died with COVID. In December the ACT government started easing COVID restrictions.
Since then the number of COVID cases has increased to 730 per week, 1,569 more people have been hospitalised with COVID, and 98 more people have died with COVID.
The ACT government's latest easing of COVID restrictions will further increase rates of COVID infections, COVID hospitalisations and COVID deaths.
Ulterior motive on tram
In the September 2022 ACT government newsletter, Our CBR, an illustration of a stage 2a (Civic to Commonwealth Park) tram passing through the raised intersection of London Circuit and Commonwealth Avenue on the south side of City Hill, is labelled "pending approval". The very expensive and disruptive roadworks are approved and have just commenced, but no tramline works are involved.
There are acknowledged serious (many say, insurmountable) and costly problems in integrating tramlines with Commonwealth Avenue Bridge, and south of there, in stage 2b of the Civic to Woden line. However, the raising of London Circuit south, releases extensive ACT land for property development.
Maybe a grasping ACT government would settle for that (it needs extreme care and sensitivity, and the ACT's track record on that is not good).
The honourable and respectful thing to do, of course, is to install the Civic to Capital Hill section of light rail 2, on a route that doesn't involve Commonwealth Avenue at all, but that can still serve Acton Waterfront/Commonwealth Park (along with New Acton, the ANU, Acton Peninsula, and Lennox Gardens North).
Self-evidently the construction of the unnecessary raising of London Circuit and the grossly uneconomic Woden tram project is going to cause massive prolonged traffic congestion. The reduced efficiency of traffic flow across London Circuit/Commonwealth Avenue/Parkes Way will pertain in perpetuity ("New traffic technology to ease Woden light rail construction disruption: ACT government", canberratimes.com.au, September 30).
Will this secretive ACT government yet acknowledge the economic cost of this congestion and efficiency loss, and disclose by how much this cost offsets the (grossly inflated) "benefits" from this vanity project?
Your editorial ("Corruption hearing should be public", canberratimes.com.au, September 30) is on the money regarding both public interest and political integrity.
Critically though, it should be automatic that public hearings are the norm, private ones the exception, and only after publicly revealed details of the justification for same.
Perhaps we should remind those supporting private hearings of the mantra (ironically, usually from conservatives): "If you've got nothing to hide, what are you worried about". The only saving grace about the government's private/public proposal is that the decision will be made by the commissioners rather than government, but will that ensure we always know the reason?
I totally agree with Ric Hingee (Letters, September 29).The ACT needs to undertake a complete review and overhaul of the Crimes (Sentencing) Act 2005 legislation currently in place: no question about it.
Quite rightly, members of the community have expressed their concerns about leniency and inconsistencies in sentencing of criminal offences, as well as compliance of people released on bail orders. After all, bail is conditional liberty.
Most of these community members are also rate and taxpayers i.e. paying for ACT government services, including the ACT courts and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
This appeared to be initially supported by Shane Drumgold, director of the ODPP, who recently spoke publicly regarding the "significant increase" in appeals being lodged by the organisation.
However, Mr Drumgold now states that his intention was to convey the message that the number of successful appeals have "significantly increased".
Regardless, appeals are costly to run, and may not be necessary if sentences are fair, just and equitable on a consistent basis.
If we are not going to provide justice to meet community expectations, I believe that we should omit the word justice and rename the jurisdiction to the criminal system.
Just why are Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury and Chief Minister Andrew Barr opposed to a review, when it is blatantly clear that there are issues which demand to be addressed?
The Australian War Memorial appears to have accepted that frontier conflict is after all a part of its remit.
At last! Bt the announcement was made during a press conference called to announce ... a new heating system for the now $550 million expansion.
The concession was made grudgingly, but at least we'll now see further coverage - further than nothing is progress, I suppose.
But how can we be sure that the Memorial is fair dinkum and will not relegate Australia's longest and possibly most costly conflict to a token showcase somewhere behind Brendan Nelson's shiny - but now warm - jets and tanks?
We'll be waiting and watching.
That fact that we are treating housing as a gambling commodity for financial gain rather than a social necessity is an obscenity that will come to haunt us all in the very near future as interest rates rise and more people fall into poverty and homelessness.
Are governments now telling us to accept COVID deaths?
The call for a female Dally M medal equivalent prompts the following suggestions: Sally M, Dolly M and Dally F.
You're welcome.
But wait - instead of all this so-called clean solar, wind and other technologies, the ex-PM ScoMo talked about clean coal.
Or did I just have a nightmare.
Has the ACT government given any thought to the businesses/shops in Civic that will be adversely affected by the major disruptions caused by the raising of London Circuit?
The Transport Minister's suggestion that public servants work from home, the reduction in car parking places and the inconvenience caused by the road works will ensure people stay away in droves.
It is a bizarre notion that Canberra, in the 21st century, needs to retain vast tracts of Civic devoted to gravel open-air carparks.
While Senator Hume's change of view on the voluntary assisted dying legislation that is being debated in the Federal Parliament is commendable and welcomed, one can only assume that she would have been quite content for ACT and NT Australians to continue to be denied this right had it not been for her own family's experience.
If failing to hand back all but a very small proportion of the JobSaver payments his company claimed but didn't actually need, Gerry Harvey just gave me another reason to never again set foot inside his stores with his irrational promotion of the Chinese system of government over Australia's democracy.
