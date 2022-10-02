The Canberra Times
Like the CIT contracts case, there's a serious lack of transparency around ACT government's kangaroo cull

October 2 2022 - 6:30pm
Why is the ACT Environment Directorate so averse to independent scrutiny? This agency, which manages the annual mass slaughter of kangaroos, appears determined to avoid all attempts to question its methods.

