Time to remember the spirit of COVID isolation rules

When mandatory COVID isolation ends in Australia in the middle of this month, the country will mark a significant shift in its response to the pandemic.
On one hand, it might feel like governments are taking their hands off the wheel, come what may, and abrogating all responsibility.
But it also appears to be a recognition that the currency of COVID restrictions has significantly reduced in value as a combination of vaccine take up, natural immunity and improved treatments dulled the most acute risks from the virus.
The Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, on Friday said he believed it was time to move away from COVID exceptionalism. The most vulnerable still needed protection but it was a "reasonable course of action from the public health point of view" to drop mandatory isolation.
"It does not in any way suggest the pandemic is finished. We will almost certainly see future peaks of the virus into the future as we've seen earlier in this year," Professor Kelly said after national cabinet met in Canberra.
With reduced reporting of COVID-19 infections - and indeed, fewer people falling seriously ill - there is no doubt a significant proportion of people do not report their positive test results and have not followed existing isolation requirements to the letter. Indeed, many people who contract the virus would have no idea they were a positive case.
Public health measures and restrictions have been critical in Australia's response to the pandemic over more than two years. But those rules must also reflect community expectations if governments and health authorities are to have any chance of informing - and indeed controlling - community behaviour.
It will be community minded behaviour that can protect people from the worst possible outcomes of dropping mandatory isolation.
Employers must not expect their staff to return to work while they are still sick with COVID-19, just because there are no rules preventing them from doing so.
Individuals must be reminded that while the letter of the law might allow them to go to crowded events immediately after returning a positive rapid antigen test, that is not in the spirit of the new rules.
Before mandatory isolation ends on October 14, public health authorities ought to provide thorough and clear advice to the community on how they should treat and manage a COVID infection.
An individual's behaviour is informed heavily by what those around them are doing. Now is a critical time to show what smart COVID choices look like.
