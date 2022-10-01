The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Time to remember the spirit of COVID isolation rules

By The Sunday Canberra Times
October 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly, who has called for an end to COVID exceptionalism. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

When mandatory COVID isolation ends in Australia in the middle of this month, the country will mark a significant shift in its response to the pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.