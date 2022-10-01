The Canberra Times
Pedestrian, 83, killed on Barton Highway at Murrumbateman

Updated October 1 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:30am
A woman was killed on the Barton Highway at Murrumbateman on Friday evening, NSW police said. Picture by Matt Loxton

An 83-year-old woman was killed on the Barton Highway at Murrumbateman on Friday night, one of three pedestrians to die in separate incidents on NSW roads.

