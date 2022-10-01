Optus is "deeply sorry" for a data breach which government figures have described as extremely unsophisticated.
At least 10,000 parcels of ID data have been put on the dark web following the data leak.
The telco, which has 10 million customers, put out full page ads in multiple major newspapers on Saturday apologising for the breach.
Optus has also agreed to pay for replacement passports for customers.
Meanwhile, fraudster Melissa Caddick's husband fronted an inquest into her death with bloodshot eyes on Friday.
Anthony Koletti admitted he previously made misleading statements about an ASIC raid on his house, alleging Ms Caddick was refused food and water.
Mr Koletti also conceded he was lied to by his wife, maintaining he did not know she had defrauded up to $30 million from her families and friends.
In health news, the decision to end mandatory isolation from October 14 has divided experts and industry leaders.
Advocates for people with disabilities and the elderly warned vulnerable people would be more likely to contract COVID, while business groups applauded the move.
Epidemiologists were also split by the decision.
The end of mandatory isolation will also mean the end of pandemic leave payments for eligible workers.
The isolation period and payments will still be applicable for workers in vulnerable spaces such as hospitals and aged care.
In brighter news, a very special 70-year-old has recently become a father to eight.
Galapagos tortoise Dirk bred with females at a UK zoo, helping save the species from extinction.
