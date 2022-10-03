The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Kitchen Garden: Why broad beans are a great addition to the vegetable patch

By Susan Parsons
October 3 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diggers crimson flowered heirloom broad beans. Picture supplied

The annual broad bean crop is always a sturdy success. Recently in the Deakin garden of Peter Boege and Irene Kaspar, there were two raised bed with Diggers' crimson flowered organic broad beans, their blooms backlit by the sun. Peter said they tried Diggers chocolate flowered broad beans last year but they were no where near as impressive as the crimson version. They give most of the succulent pods to their former neighbour, "a retired doctor who loves eating them raw".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.