Having Floriade back in Commonwealth Park is great for tourism, but Canberrans can also watch the flowers bloom in our own suburbs. Check the Floriade Community website where more than 100 Floriade Community members have contributed to the 2022 Tulip Trail. There is a map which leads to Tuggeranong, Woden and Weston Creek, Inner South, Inner North, Belconnen, Gungahlin, Molonglo and Queanbeyan. On October 8, from 10am, I am off to Torrens Community Hall to see clogging for the first time and to admire the Floriade beds they have planted.