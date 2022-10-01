A new era of golf at a Narrabundah course that was set to close teed off on Saturday after new operators took over running the site.
Complete Turf & Landscaping has taken over the management of the Capital Public Golf Course, which is open again for green-fee players.
Complete Turf & Landscaping director Jonno McPhillips said there would be no competitions, meaning players could play social golf seven days a week at any time that suited them.
"There's definitely a big section of golfers who I don't think want the restrictions of when they can play and how they have to do it and all that sort of stuff," Mr McPhillips said.
"We're going to be a little bit flexible with how things can operate. Definitely being available is a big thing we're trying to do."
Mr McPhillips said it was still early days for the new operation, which would begin with a clean slate and not carry over members from the former club.
The new operators would soon be able to start bookings for social golf and tidy up the course.
Members of the golf club were told in September the previous operator's lease would end at the end of the month after a decision by Liangis Investments Pty Ltd.
"We have sought confirmation whether another tenant will continue operations from 1 October 2022 but have been advised there is no confirmed operator," a letter to members said.
"We will be refunding the balance of membership fees pro-rata from 1 October 2022."
Members will have until November 30 to collect prizes and ball credits.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all members who have supported us over the past 10 years," the letter said.
Sotiria Liangis, whose family company owns the site, last month said the current operator had been operating for free for the last five years and "it's about time to really get them out of there".
"They keep telling me it's not viable, they cannot pay rental. And I'm sick and tired [of] paying water, and they're there free of charge, so I'm sick and tired of it," Mrs Liangis said.
Mrs Liangis told The Canberra Times on September 7 she did not know what the future use of the site would be.
"The time will show ... I'm getting in trouble with the people next door. The golf balls are breaking windows, they're breaking roof tiles and it's always me to go up there and sort the troubles - and I'm sick of it," she said.
Mrs Liangis had attempted to buy the golf course land in 2003.
But members of the associated golf club at the time vetoed the $3.8 million sale and successfully approached the Vikings Group to buy the course for $4.2 million. That club wound itself up in 2014.
Mrs Liangis built the Canberra International Golf Centre in 2002, which is across Jerrabomberra Avenue from the Capital Public Golf Course.
The Vikings Group sold the 18-hole course in November 2011 to Mrs Liangis' company after it was forced to abandon plans to redevelop the 30-hectare site into high-density housing and community facilities.
The Vikings proposal to use at least some of the course for residential infill development was rejected by the then planning minister, Andrew Barr, in 2010.
The public golf course was established in 1969.
Jasper Lindell
