In the aftermath of the departure of super coach Frank Cachia, the Monaro Panthers have a succession plan to continue their winning form next season and beyond.
The club is still on a high after their 2-1 upset over minor premiers Canberra Croatia in the NPL Men's first grade grand final on Saturday night.
But with Cachia set to take a break from coaching, the club will now hand over the reins to his assistant, Englishman Ian Worthington.
Worthington has had plenty of experience in his home country, working with multiple top-flight clubs.
"I've been at three English Premier League clubs, within the youth academies and the under 21s at Manchester City, Burnley and Bolton Wanderers," he told The Canberra Times.
Worthington has relished the opportunity to work with Cachia and respected the impact he has had at the Panthers, especially in player recruitment, and in bringing silverware to the trophy cabinet.
"Frank's created a legacy at Monaro Panthers," he said. "I just want to take that on.
"We're looking to keep as many of the players as we can for next season. We'll always look to add that additional little bit of quality by bringing in new players, but I mean, why change it?
"Look what the boys have done and look what we've become at this football club.
"The players have been fantastic, the supporters have been brilliant and it's a really exciting thing for me to take over next year from a coach who's done so well.
"He's brought that quality to Monaro and we've just embraced it."
Worthington wasn't willing to disclose what brand of football he was wanting to implement at Monaro, but was enthusiastic that they can continue their winning ways next season.
With the club also experiencing success in the lower grades, the depth is there for the Panthers to build upon.
"The 23s had a fantastic win against Canberra as well and you look at that 23s squad - there's so many now knocking on the door for me to give them the chance in first grade next season," Worthington said.
"We've had a wonderful season."
