Labor's inaugural budget will be met with a heftier cost of living crisis with interest rates set to jump up again on Tuesday.
Jim Chalmers labelled the upcoming look at the books as a standard "bread and butter" budget, claiming there would be measures put in place to try and ease hip pocket costs.
But the reality is - there is not much on offer when there is a near trillion dollar debt.
Both Dr Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher have pledged to take a red pen to the books. Trying to identify where cost saving measures can be made and where funds can be reallocated.
The approach by Labor would be welcomed by a number of policy hawks, who are hoping for a more prudent government looking to reduce the huge net debt incurred during the pandemic.
The overall fiscal position of the federal government is not on the radar of the everyday households now facing added costs at the bowser.
Last week saw the end of the fuel excise cuts, which will increase fuel prices nationally by 22 cents.
That pain to the hip pocket will be followed by another 50 basis point hike to the cash rate, which will add hundreds of additional dollars for borrowers in larger interest repayments.
A double hike by the Reserve Bank will push the cash rate to 2.85 per cent, with the rate expected to surpass 3 per cent by the end of the year.
The budget and rates are facing a wave of inflation pressures spurred on by global supply constraints and the war in Ukraine spooking commodity markets such as oil.
All of which is out of control of Dr Chalmers' fiscal levers.
There won't be any policies in place to ease supply constraints, nor would an Australian government have the power to try and remove jitters from the market.
That inflation rate is expected to peak at 7.75 per cent in the December quarter. But even that is highly speculative.
Both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve have flagged that they now think high inflation will persist longer than first anticipated.
So domestically there are questions whether Treasury expect higher inflation will persist in Australia.
In the economic forecasts outlined on October 25, an updated timeline on inflation needs to be spelled out for people to see.
This will outline how much longer higher prices growth will exist within the economy and will help scrutinise if Labor's spending pledges can live up to the current economic climate.
The Treasurer on Sunday outlined the budget would be balanced and would enable the RBA to limit its rate hikes which are running at the most aggressive set of increases since 1994.
Risks of higher inflation could mean rate hikes will be even steeper which could see the cash rate next year settle higher than 4 per cent. All of which means borrowers and homeowners will bear the brunt of added costs associated with their loans.
"We expect our inflation challenge to get a bit worse before it gets better but it will get better," Dr Chalmers said on Sky News.
"That's why a key task of the budget next month will be providing that cost-of-living relief in a way that provides an economic dividend, and doesn't make the job of the independent Reserve Bank that much harder."
Dr Chalmers is already blaming the deficit on the mismanagement of the previous government. A tactic that may work for now.
However next year's budget will need more clarity over how Labor plans to unpick the challenges ahead.
