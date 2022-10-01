The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Policing seek assistance to locate 15-year-old Logan Billinghurst-Manna

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 1 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 10:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Billinghurst-Manna was last seen in Florey on September 1. Picture supplied

ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to locate missing 15-year-old boy Logan Billinghurst-Manna.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.