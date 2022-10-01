ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to locate missing 15-year-old boy Logan Billinghurst-Manna.
Logan has not been seen since September 1, 2022 and was last seen in Florey.
Logan's family have not heard from him since September 29.
He is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 178cm (5'10") tall, with short dark hair, brown eyes, and of a slim build.
Police hold concerns for Logan's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Logan is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444.
Please quote reference number 7228103.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.