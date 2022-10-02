Her Opals return might've been short-lived, but Lauren Jackson will have a lasting impact on the Australian team.
So says Opals assistant coach Paul Goriss, who got a close-up view of the effect the Aussie basketball legend had on the team.
Goriss said Australia's bronze medal at the world championships in Sydney was a great achievement given the turnaround from the Tokyo Olympics - where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals.
The Opals struggled in the wake of the controversy surrounding Liz Cambage's ugly exit - engulfed in allegations of racism and violence in a so-called friendly against Nigeria.
Goriss said the way the culture had turned around over the past year was a credit to all involved.
He said Jackson's return to the fold had played a massive role in that.
"Huge. You can't underestimate her experience, her toughness and just her competitiveness," Goriss said.
"That's what shone through was just how competitive she is and just wants to win, wants to do the right things to win and just brought that level of experience from winning a lot throughout her career.
"I think it will [have a lasting effect]. I think she'll pass that on to other people."
Australia's 95-65 thrashing of Canada in the bronze-medal match extended the Opals' run of medals to the past three world championships.
Jackson starred in that win, scoring 30 points in a performance that turned back the clock to her dominant hey-day.
It prompted calls for her to keep playing, but the 41-year-old confirmed it would be her last game in the green and gold.
"It was a fitting way to end her career on her own terms in coming back to play and winning a bronze medal," Goriss said.
"And leading the team with 30 points on her way out is pretty special.
"Just what she had to endure to get her body into shape to be able to endue the rigours of eight games in 10 days was a testament to how tough she is, how resilient she is and how hard she worked.
"It goes to show her mental fortitude, which stands her apart as one of the best of all time."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
