Canberra home prices have dropped 1.6 per cent in September

By Jen Melocco
October 2 2022 - 2:00pm
Canberra home prices drop in September

Canberra property prices took a drop of 1.6 per cent in September, making it the capital city with the third biggest losses in the last month.

