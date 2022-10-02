A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Kings Highway near Bungendore. A passenger was also air-lifted by helicopter to Canberra Hospital.
The driver of the other car in the collision died at the scene.
The road was cleared for traffic by midnight on Sunday after the trapped driver had been freed from the vehicle and taken to hospital.
The crash happened early on Sunday afternoon. NSW Police and emergency services attended the scene at 3.20pm.
Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the incident had begun but no further information was to be provided at this stage.
The Kings Highway was closed in both directions with reports some drivers were being told to turn back.
Live Traffic maps indicated there was heavy traffic along the highway westbound for 20 kilometres until the Goulburn Road turnoff.
Bungendore Rural Fire Service said the collision occurred near the rodeo ground and an air ambulance had been on the scene.
It follows the death of a 10-year-old boy in a crash in the Hunter region on Saturday.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.