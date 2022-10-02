What begins as a quest by shipwrecked Egeon (Maitland Schnaars) to discover the fate of his son lost at sea quickly becomes, under director Janine Watson's festooned staging, a riotous romp. At stake is Egeon's life for venturing onto an island barred from him during Ephesus's ensuing war with Syracuse. If he cannot find his son and pay the fine within one day, his life is forfeit. Shakespeare never fails even during the moments of farcical mishap to remind us of life's mingled yarn of good and ill together. At the same time, Antipholus of Syracuse and his Dromio arrive in Ephesus in search of his twin brother and mother Emilia (Leilani Loau), separated at birth 33 years earlier. Implausible? Perhaps, but a tantalising recipe for unbridled farce.