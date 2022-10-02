The Comedy of Errors. By William Shakespeare. Directed by Janine Watson. Bell Shakespeare Company. The Playhouse. Canberra Theatre Centre. Until October 8. Bookings: canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 62752700.
Bell Shakespeare serves up a farcical feast of crazy comedy in the company's touring production of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. Set and costume designer Hugh O'Connor sets the scene during the hip 1970s on a paradise island where palm trees stand tall against the soft blue sky. The picture postcard setting invites audiences with a neon light saying Wish You Were Here. It is a holiday fantasy dreamland where anything could happen.
Shakespeare's inspiration for The Comedy of Errors was Roman playwright Plautus's comedy Menaechmi, the story of twins separated at birth. Shakespeare with his genius for innovation doubles the set of identical twins, Antipholus of Syracuse (Skyler Ellis) and Antipholus of Ephesus (Felix Jozeps) and their twin servants Dromio of Syracuse (Julia Billington) and Dromio of Ephesus (Ella Prince). What ensues is double the confusion, double the mistaken identity and double the fun at the expense of the unsuspecting characters caught in a maelstrom of mayhem.
READ MORE:
What begins as a quest by shipwrecked Egeon (Maitland Schnaars) to discover the fate of his son lost at sea quickly becomes, under director Janine Watson's festooned staging, a riotous romp. At stake is Egeon's life for venturing onto an island barred from him during Ephesus's ensuing war with Syracuse. If he cannot find his son and pay the fine within one day, his life is forfeit. Shakespeare never fails even during the moments of farcical mishap to remind us of life's mingled yarn of good and ill together. At the same time, Antipholus of Syracuse and his Dromio arrive in Ephesus in search of his twin brother and mother Emilia (Leilani Loau), separated at birth 33 years earlier. Implausible? Perhaps, but a tantalising recipe for unbridled farce.
Director Watson and movement director Samantha Chester keep the action moving at a cracking pace to the final, gentler moment of reconciliation. From pop to rock and disco, composer and sound designer Pru Montin gives the production a calypso flavour with a touch of the mystic. An audience in the know delights in the characters' confusions and mix-ups on the stage until all's well that ends well in a masterful touch of happy contrivance.
Watson's youthful cast includes a number of first-time Bell Shakespeare actors. They bring a freshness to this production and a physical vitality necessary for the genre. Watson has also switched gender by casting Joseph "Wunujaka" Althouse as Luciano, the gay brother of Antipholus of Ephesus's wife Adriana (played with apt melodramatic histrionics by Giema Contini). The change shifts the dynamic of the relationship that exists between Adriana and her sister Luciana in the original text. Instead, Watson offers a contemporary aspect to the discourse on marriage and men between a brother and a sister rather than two sisters. Watson also casts new light on Antipholus of Syracuse's attraction to Luciano. It is a plausible interpretation for a time of sexual liberation.
The Comedy of Errors arrives at the Playhouse towards the latter part of a four-month tour of six states and territories. Comedy, played with vigour and a boundless sense of joy, can test the endurance of the most experienced actor. Not this versatile company. Watson's production, supported by an excellent creative team and with its careful attention to the demands of high-energy physical business and trippingly spoken clarity of text, keeps her actors on top of Shakespeare's comedy of confusions, suspicions, quackery and zany happenings. Bell Shakespeare's delightful festivity of colour, movement and absurd human antics dishes up a feast of irrepressible laughter and comedy and possibly a tear in the eye at Shakespeare's happy ending.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.