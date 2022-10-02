The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Hakan Halit Eren, of Isabella Plains, faces ACT Magistrates Court charged with rape after Bumble date

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:08am, first published October 2 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hakan Eren, 33, has not yet pleaded to six charges, including four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Picture Facebook

A man charged with raping a woman four times before trying to force her into oral sex after they met on a dating app told police he had his pants on the entire time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.