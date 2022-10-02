A man charged with raping a woman four times before trying to force her into oral sex after they met on a dating app told police he had his pants on the entire time.
Hakan Halit Eren, 33, appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and two of an indecent act.
Upon his initial appearance on screen, he said had not had a chance to speak with a lawyer yet.
"To be honest, I'm still dreaming," Eren said.
He said police tried to explain to him but "I'm not too sure what happened".
The prosecution's alleged facts tendered to the court state that Eren, who has not pleaded to the charges, and the complainant met via the dating app Bumble on August 30.
Eren, whose profile name was "Al", and the complainant agreed to meet at the Kingston Hotel on September 9 where he bought a jug of beer for himself and cider for the woman.
During their stay at the hotel for about two hours, Eren said he was from Bulgaria and he ran a restaurant in Tuggeranong.
When they went to the complainant's car, she agreed to go with Eren to Lennox Gardens in Yarralumla; however, she told him it did not mean she wanted to have sex.
"He seemed offended that she was insinuating that it was what he wanted," the alleged facts state.
Once they arrived at the gardens, the pair kissed and moved to the back seats of her car where initial acts were consensual before the defendant allegedly penetrated her four times in which she said no on all occasions.
The complainant also pushed him away before he allegedly tried to force her face towards his penis.
She masturbated the defendant so he would stop trying to force her to perform oral sex on him and "because he would not take notice of her repeatedly saying no to his attempt to penetrate her vagina with his penis".
Afterwards, Eren kept asking the complainant what was wrong with her and kept repeating that this had never happened to him.
She then dropped him off in the city before going to Belconnen Police Station the next day to report the matter. She also attended hospital to participate in a forensic medical examination.
In a police interview, Eren said he was "Al" on Bumble and denied that sexual intercourse occurred.
He said he had his pants on the entire time he was in her company.
In court after the matter was stood down briefly for him to talk with a duty defence lawyer, a prosecutor opposed bail based on the likelihood of him failing to appear in court.
When told that Eren was willing to surrender his Turkish passport as part of his bail conditions, the prosecutor said the concern was still applicable because "he has an expressed desire [to police] to leave the country".
The prosecutor said the complainant had concern about her safety and felt a need to protect herself from Eren.
Defence lawyer Ewan Small asked his client if he would also be able to stay away from Canberra Airport and other international point of departures as part of bail.
"Yes, definitely," the defendant said.
Magistrate Ken Archer granted bail but only after Eren surrenders his Turkish passport to the court.
His bail conditions include not to contact the complainant, not to be within 100m of her, and not to be within 100m of a point of departure.
Mr Archer asked Eren if he were prepared to "abide by those conditions" to which the defendant said yes.
In a statement, ACT Policing said Eren was arrested at a café in Greenway on Sunday. The case is scheduled for return on October 24.
