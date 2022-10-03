Various artists: Who are you: Australian portraiture. National Portrait Gallery. Until January 29, 2023. portrait.gov.au.
Who are you was a huge exhibition initially mounted at the National Gallery of Victoria that drew on the resources of the National Portrait Gallery as well as its own vast collection. It has made it to Canberra in a much-truncated form with only 130 of the original 239 works shown in Melbourne finding space on the walls of the NPG.
Having seen it in Melbourne, when I first saw this exhibition in Canberra I thought that it was a different show. Many of the key works are missing and the five thematic categories in the exhibition - Person and Place, Meet the Artists, Intimacy and Alienation, Inner Worlds and Icons - no longer appear as coherent entities. This is definitely a show where size does matter and sadly this version does sell the concept a little short.
At its core, the show questions some of our assumptions concerning the nature of portraiture. The late Andrew Sayers, the visionary inaugural director of Canberra's NPG, challenged portraiture conventions by arguing that for an Indigenous person a landscape, a portrait of their country, constituted a portrait as a marker of identity. It was a radical concept when he advanced it, now it has been adopted as part of the accepted conceptual framework of portraiture in Australia as advocated in this show.
There are numerous Indigenous examples of such portraiture in this exhibition. Also, a non-Indigenous artist, John Nixon, conveys as his self-portrait one of his iconic interpretations of Malevich's emblematic crosses - a long way from being a transcription of his own features.
The veteran broadcaster Phillip Adams writes in the catalogue in a light-hearted manner on the tradition of self-portraiture as a collection of "selfies". The now iconic image of John Brack showing the artist shaving is the standout work in this part of the show. Frank and disarming in its honesty, Brack's early work illustrates the morning ritual for men of his generation and the cruel confrontation with the mirror.
For an artist, these "selfies" were frequently the result of a cheap and ready model as well as, on occasion, a journey into flattery and flights of fancy and self-aggrandisement. Sam Jinks, William Yang, Vernon Ak Kee and James Gleeson all fail to smile for the camera, the canvas or silicone and resin, as the case may be, and are shown resolutely as heroic artists.
This exhibition can be described as a thought adventure where well-known images from the two collections are juxtaposed with the new and unexpected. We see the historic spread from daguerreotypes to digital photographs, from academic naturalism to postmodernist explorations.
There are few portraits in this exhibition that would have been defended by Thomas Carlyle in the 19th century as examples of virtue that would inspire the young to lead virtuous lives. On the contrary, many of the portraits on show could lead people to question stereotypes concerning gender, race, sexuality and ethnicity.
A few decades ago, it was fashionable among art students to dismiss portraiture as an antiquated art form designed either for the circus of the Archibald Prize or the power politics of corporate boardrooms and the watering holes for politicians. The wonderful Joshua Reynolds had warned us in his Discourses in the late 18th century, that, "A history painter paints man in general; a portrait painter, a particular man, and consequently a defective model." So many exhibitions of portraiture are collections of defective models.
Who are you: Australian portraiture is a show about the journey that Australian portraiture has travelled over the past 200 years and hints at its prospects for the future so that portraiture can remain relevant as an art form.
