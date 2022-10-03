The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

Review: Who are you: Australian portraiture juxtaposes the well-known and unexpected

By Sasha Grishin
Updated October 3 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaylene Whiskey: Seven Sisters Song 2021 (detail). National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne. Picture courtesy of the artist, Iwantja Arts and Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery, Sydney Pit

Various artists: Who are you: Australian portraiture. National Portrait Gallery. Until January 29, 2023. portrait.gov.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.