Tax the rich - and balme me for the typos

The eminently wise (and unimaginably rich) investor Warren Buffett thinks he should pay more taxes.
I suspect he is a very rare individual in having that view.
Or maybe not. The evidence goes two ways.
According to the Australia Institute, there are "twice as many Australians [who] support repealing the stage-three tax cuts than those who oppose".
The stage-three tax cuts, you remember, were promised by the Morrison government as the third tranche of a set of tax cuts. Pre-election Labor promised not to undo them.
But more people polled think the government should repeal the cuts in income tax despite the promise, than think they should go ahead: "Almost twice as many Australians support the Labor government repealing stage-three income tax cuts (41 per cent) than oppose (22 per cent)."
But our attitudes to tax are complicated - or perhaps not so complicated: we don't like them. We may say we see them as necessary but in practice we tend to vote against them.
I say this because I know of no party that has won an election in Australia, Britain or the United States saying it would raise taxes (I hope to be corrected by historians).
"Read my lips: no new taxes", as American presidential candidate George H W Bush put it in 1988 before winning the presidential election.
"We stand for lower, simpler, fairer taxes," as Tony Abbott put it in 2010 before becoming prime minister.
Before the latest federal election, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that Labor didn't "have any proposals for tax increases beyond working with other countries to make multinational tax fairer".
If politicians are so sure that higher taxes are an election loser, who are we to doubt them?
Which brings us to a difficulty. Politicians are also reluctant to point out that the consequence of lower taxes is usually lower budgets for public services. We, the voters, are in favour of lower taxes and better public services. There is what is called a disconnect.
Get your bucket of salt out when a politician says that taxes can be cut and budgets not cut because of "efficiency savings". In my opinion, efficiency savings are usually the equivalent of the money well at the bottom of the garden.
On a more personal note: In yesterday's Echidna I wrote something I know not to be true, and knew not to be true when I wrote it.
I meant to write "three-score-years-and-ten" - and thought I had - but wrote "four-score-years-and-ten". I know the biblical reference. I know my age - and it's nowhere near four-score-years-and-ten (sometimes, I even feel two-score-years-and-ten. Ish).
But my typing hands did what my brain didn't want it to. I'm annoyed but also curious. Why did I write it in the first place and why did I not pick it up after many re-readings?
I think I wrote it in the first place because I got confused with the score business - how many scores add up to 70. Hastily, I concluded it was four. Wrong.
But why didn't I then spot it in the many rereadings?
"Our own typos are hard to spot because we know what we meant to write, and so this gets in the way of seeing what we actually did write," according to Dr Tom Stafford, lecturer in psychology and cognitive science at the UK's University of Sheffield.
In other words, our brains tell us what we expect to see rather than what is actually there. New readers don't expect to see anything so they pick up the mistake before the writer does.
Reader's Digest Australia had some advice.
By the way, thank you to everyone who pointed out the mistake. Nobody did it foully and that makes the day better.
And, as a final, final thought: is that apostrophe in Reader's Digest in the right place?
HAVE YOUR SAY: I'd like to hear your thoughts on taxes - would you raise your own taxes for better public services? And any bad typos you've notised? Do email: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Optus has launched an independent, external review of the circumstances surrounding the mass cyber attack on its customers' data. The company's embattled chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, who has been criticised for the way Optus has handled the attack, recommended the review to the board which unanimously agreed to it.
- Australia will have a shortage of nearly 100,000 care workers within five years if urgent action is not taken to address the labour crisis, a new study has found. The National Skills Commission found significant workplace issues and staff shortages in the care and support sector.
- The opposition is asking questions over federal government plans to bring home dozens of Australian women and children from detention camps in Syria. The Labor government is set to bring back 16 women and 42 children who are families of Islamic State members and who have been held in al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border.
THEY SAID IT: "I like to pay taxes. With them, I buy civilisation" - Oliver Wendell Holmes (Justice on the US Supreme Court).
And (re age), he also said: "The young man knows the rules but the old man knows the exceptions."
YOU SAID IT:
This is a lovely email from Kevin: "I started work at 15 laying railway tracks in Queensland and went profoundly deaf in my early 20s. Despite that inauspicious start, I managed to work as a senior executive and business consultant for many years.
"But I always felt I'd missed out on education. So now, at 74, I have my MBA, am just finishing a Master of Human Services and will start my PhD next year. I'll grow old at some stage, but not just yet."
Felix disagreed with me: "I'm in my sixties and I agree more with the ANU students than their opponents. And the one piece of wisdom I have gained with age is not to delude myself that I'm growing wiser."
Annie sees merit in age: "We can choose who and what we want and when to do what we want, we accept that half those we meet won't like us and it doesn't matter."
And Darrell said: "I've found that growing older, we've been blessed with life skills and can survive through catastrophic events. Also, the realisation that basically the mind really doesn't age like the body."
Frank writes: "As a 93-year-old activist I have gone through all stages of life and now find myself in the invisible stage.
"I joined the ALP in 1957 and have seen so many steps forward only to be followed by two steps back. As a young man, most of my activism was directed at creating a better community with services for a growing family, schools, hospitals and facilities for the benefit of children.
"Now that I have got to that stage in life where I am concerned about my personal care I find I am now in the invisible zone created by the rampant ageism that causes the powers that be to look the other way."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
