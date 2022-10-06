October 10: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Craig Silvey will be in conversation with Irma Gold on Silvey's new novel, Runt, a heart-warming and funny story for readers of all ages from the bestselling author of Jasper Jones. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 13: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Shaun Micallef will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on his new book, Tripping Over Myself: A Memoir of a Life in Comedy. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 17: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Simon Holmes à Court will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on The Big Teal, documenting how Climate 200 harnessed community, climate action and politics to play a major role in shaking up Australia's political order. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 19: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Ross Garnaut will be in conversation with Frank Jotzo and Ligang Song on The Superpower Transformation: Building Australia's Zero-Carbon Future, which documents how Australia can become a leader in a world of zero net emissions. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 20: Marion Halligan, author of the memoir Words for Lucy, will be in conversation with Alex Sloan in the National Library Theatre at 6pm (live streamed via Zoom). Price: $15 Friends members; $20 non-Friends members; $15 Zoom live stream ticket. See: nla.gov.au.
October 22: In Reasons Not to Worry, Brigid Delaney talks us through the ancient philosophy of Stoicism and shows us how we can apply its teachings to our lives in a way that allows us to regain a sense of agency and calm in our lives. Delaney will be in conversation at Muse at 4pm. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 23: Diana Reid will discuss her novel Seeing Other People, about two very different sisters whose relationship is stretched to breaking point, at Muse at 3pm. Tickets $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 24: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Richard Fidler will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Fidler's The Book of Roads & Kingdoms, which expertly weaves together pictures of a lost world. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 25: At Muse at 8pm, Translations Book Club returns to India in October with Tamil author Perumal Murugan's The Story of a Goat (trans. N. Kalyan Raman). See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 26: At Muse at 6.30pm the OzLit Book Club gets out on the land with local author Sam Vincent's memoir, My Father and Other Animals. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 6: At Muse at 4pm. Paddy Manning, author of The Successor, a biography of Lachlan Murdoch, will be in conversation with independent Federal Member for Goldstein Zoe Daniel. Tickets: $10 (entry only). See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 13: At Muse at 3pm, Holly Throsby will discuss her novel, Clarke. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
On Saturday October 8, Paperchain in Manuka has several things happening. There will be double customer loyalty points for every purchase on the day, a book launch by David Conley at 11am for That Book About Norse Mythology Part II, and more. The Australian Booksellers Association is also running competitions: see loveyourbookshop.com.au/competitions.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square offers stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Future dates are November 2 and December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
The Creative Thought and Reflection Literary Award celebrates the creativity, ideas and literary expression of the children in the Canberra region. The competition is extended to all school-age children within Canberra and surrounding region, offering them the chance to be published in the annual Orana Anthology of Creative Thought. This year's theme is the same as the CBCA Book Week theme: Dreaming With Eyes Open. The competition will run until November 1. See: ctrla.oranaschool.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
