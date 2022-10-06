The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from October 8, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 6 2022 - 1:00am
Shaun Micallef will discuss his new book, Tripping Over Myself: A Memoir of a Life in Comedy. Picture by Brent Lukey

Author events

October 10: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Craig Silvey will be in conversation with Irma Gold on Silvey's new novel, Runt, a heart-warming and funny story for readers of all ages from the bestselling author of Jasper Jones. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

