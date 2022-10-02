New Zealand coach Michael Maguire has cut Matt Timoko from the Kiwis' World Cup squad, but he's backing Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Sebastian Kris to make their mark on the tournament.
Maguire has settled on his squad, leaving veteran Shaun Johnson out of the final list to instead pick Kieran Foran and Dylan Brown as his halves combination.
Four of the six Canberra Raiders in the extended training squad made the trip to England, with Timoko and Corey Harawira-Naera being left at home.
Nicoll-Klokstad, who will link with the New Zealand Warriors next year, will join Kris, Jordan Rapana and Raiders player of the year Joe Tapine at the World Cup.
Johnson's international career is hanging in the balance and appears to be nearing its end after he missed out, with his form for the Warriors thought to have cost him his sport.
The omission of the 32-cap Johnson means winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is the only Warriors player in the squad.
Elsewhere in Maguire's set-up there are debut caps on the line for Brisbane-born Canberra centre Kris, Canterbury hooker Jeremy Marshall-King and Penrith's Scott Sorensen.
The Panthers forward is joined by fellow Penrith premiership winners James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota.
Nicoll-Klokstad, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Isaac Liu have all been recalled after missing the mid-season Test.
Melbourne prop Jesse Bromwich will captain the side.
"Selecting the squad for the World Cup was a real challenge given the quality of players in contention," Maguire said.
"There were some tough calls to make but we're excited about the group we've settled on."
Maguire is still weighing up an offer to join Ricky Stuart's coaching staff for next year. The NRL premiership-winning mentor was sacked by the Wests Tigers this year, but could revive his career alongside former Canberra teammate Stuart.
Stuart is looking to bolster his staff after losing Andrew McFadden (Warriors) and Brett White (Titans) for the 2023 campaign.
NEW ZEALAND'S SQUAD: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Sebastian Kris, Moses Leota, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Jeremy Marshall-King, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali'i, Jordan Rapana, Brandon Smith, Scott Sorensen, Joseph Tapine, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
