Brett Robinson moved up the Australian marathon pecking order after a scintillating run in London on Monday morning.
Robinson sent a new personal best by 1:03 minutes when he crossed the line after 2:09:52 hours to finish eighth overall.
It moves the Canberra-born runner from 12th to sixth on the list of Australia's fastest marathon times and was the fastest time by any Australian for 19 years.
He was one of more than 40,000 runners who took to the streets of London for the October race, which is one of six prestigious Marathon Majors.
Kenyan Amos Kiprutu accelerated in the deciding stages of the men's race to cross the line first in a breakthrough win at one of the major events.
Kiprutu steadily broke a men's leader group when he started to push, with 40-year-old veteran Kenenisa Bekele and last year's winner Sisay Lemma, both of Ethiopia, among the first not able to follow from a leader group.
Kipruto was soon on his own en route to victory in 2:04:39, his first big win after coming second in Tokyo earlier in the year behind Kenyan great Eliud Kipchoge - who last week bettered the world record to 2:01:09 in Berlin.
Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia was second, as in Rotterdam in spring, and Belgium's Bashir Abdi got third place.
Some 40,000 runners were in action in the London race, which from next year returns to its traditional April slot after three editions in October owing to the coronavirus.
Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw has run away from defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya in the closing stages to win the London Marathon women's race in impressive fashion despite falling.
Yehualaw appeared to trip at a speed bump after the 30km mark but quickly regrouped and started to push the pace from around 35km, with Jepkosgei the last rival from a small leader group unable to follow shortly afterwards.
Yehualaw crossed the finish line at The Mall in two hours 17 minutes 26 seconds over the 42.195km distance. Jepkosgei was 41 seconds back in second place and Alemu Megertu of Ethiopia third.
The 23-year-old winner was just three seconds off her personal best and 25 seconds slower than the best ever time in a women-only race, 2:17:01 from Kenyan Mary Keitany in her 2017 London victory.
