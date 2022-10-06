To celebrate the birthday of artist Michael Taylor, art historian Deborah Clark will speak at the opening of his new exhibition at Nancy Sever Gallery on Sunday, October 9 at 2pm and cake will be served. Taylor, who's been exhibiting since 1963, is an abstract impressionist artist who lives and works in the Monaro, drawing inspiration from the natural world around him. He paints the landscapes and waterscapes of south-eastern New South Wales, capturing their rhythms and changing atmospheres. His paintings stand at the junction of landscape and abstraction, though they often appear to melt into total abstraction. The exhibition opens on Sunday October 9 at noon and runs until October 30. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
This exhibition by Susan Banks, Susan Chancellor and Phil Page is described as a "conversation", with the artists sending works to each other and responding to each other's marks over several iterations, with none of the works attributed to a single artist. It is on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka until October 16. See: ccas.com.au.
Hannah Gason's exhibition Arranging Light in the main gallery continues her series of glass forms that explore light, pattern and colour. Wall and floor works will consist of small tiles arranged to form patterns that play with repetition and disruption. Each flat tile is unique and through careful arrangement, the subtle tonal differences give the impression of depth. The final compositions suggest a constantly moving, changing surface. Consuelo Cavaniglia's new works in the foyer and Smokestack use reflection, refraction and light to create an immersive installation based on her research into colour and optics. Sheets of variously coloured glass will float seamlessly in the space. As individual sheets, the glass forms a field of one colour, but multiple sheets hung together challenge our understanding of sight, colour, space and scale. This work explores the boundaries of reality and illusion, suggesting that our understanding of forms and spaces is tied to perception. Both shows are on until November 27. See: canberraglassworks.com.
Applications are now open for the CBR Screen Investment Fund - Development Round 18. The fund provides finance for a range of activities, including development, pre-production, production, post-production, and market engagement. Applications close on Thursday, October 13 at 11pm. See: screencanberra.com.au.
On Thursday, October 13 at 5pm is a First Seen work in progress showing of the play Doula by Emily Clark, exploring the unexpected friendship of a dying woman and her death doula. It's directed by Shelly Higgs with dramaturgy by Caleb Lewis. Free but RSVP essential: rsvp@thestreet.org.au. On Friday, October 14 at 8pm Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole will perform classic country songs. See: thestreet.org.au.
Gilbert and Sullivan's operetta tells the story of Josephine, whose father Captain Corcoran has "promised" her to Sir Joseph Porter KCB, First Lord of the Admiralty, though she is in love with able seaman Ralph Rackstraw. The songs include I'm Called Little Buttercup. Queanbeyan Players is presenting the show at the Q from October 14 to 23, various dates and times. See: theq.net.au.
Dramatic Productions presents the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical - based on the Jack Black movie - about a would-be rock star who fakes his way into a job as a relief teacher and organises some of his musically talented students into a band. Gungahlin Theatre, various dates and times until October 22. See: stagecenta.com.
Over the next three Saturdays at various locations there will be free expos, cultural events and a community picnic. There will be art, music, craft, activities and more. See: celebrategungahlin.com.au.
This weekend at the National Portrait Gallery is your last chance to see the Darling Portrait Prize, the National Photographic Portrait Prize, the National Portrait Prizes and the Little Darlings Youth Portrait Prize. Bookings essential. See: portrait.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.