Hannah Gason's exhibition Arranging Light in the main gallery continues her series of glass forms that explore light, pattern and colour. Wall and floor works will consist of small tiles arranged to form patterns that play with repetition and disruption. Each flat tile is unique and through careful arrangement, the subtle tonal differences give the impression of depth. The final compositions suggest a constantly moving, changing surface. Consuelo Cavaniglia's new works in the foyer and Smokestack use reflection, refraction and light to create an immersive installation based on her research into colour and optics. Sheets of variously coloured glass will float seamlessly in the space. As individual sheets, the glass forms a field of one colour, but multiple sheets hung together challenge our understanding of sight, colour, space and scale. This work explores the boundaries of reality and illusion, suggesting that our understanding of forms and spaces is tied to perception. Both shows are on until November 27. See: canberraglassworks.com.