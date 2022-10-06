The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from October 8, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 6 2022 - 1:00am
Michael Taylor: Figures in a Stream, 2022. Picture supplied

Happy birthday

To celebrate the birthday of artist Michael Taylor, art historian Deborah Clark will speak at the opening of his new exhibition at Nancy Sever Gallery on Sunday, October 9 at 2pm and cake will be served. Taylor, who's been exhibiting since 1963, is an abstract impressionist artist who lives and works in the Monaro, drawing inspiration from the natural world around him. He paints the landscapes and waterscapes of south-eastern New South Wales, capturing their rhythms and changing atmospheres. His paintings stand at the junction of landscape and abstraction, though they often appear to melt into total abstraction. The exhibition opens on Sunday October 9 at noon and runs until October 30. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.

