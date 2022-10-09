The Canberra Times

Mixed metaphors don't add up to a sharpened light

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated October 9 2022 - 3:58am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We got there first. Canberra led the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.