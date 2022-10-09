Mixed metaphors don't add up to a sharpened light

We got there first. Canberra led the way.
In the 2020 ACT election, the Liberal leader Alistair Coe said he would "grow the pie" if elected. And now the phrase is all the rage.
Last week, the new British prime minister Liz Truss wrote in The Sun newspaper (or someone wrote on her behalf): "For too long we have been stuck debating how to divide up the economic pie, rather than grow the pie so everyone has a bigger slice."
There's a lesson for politicians here: the terrible mixed metaphor did Alistair Coe no good - he lost the election - and Liz Truss now "enjoys" a poll rating only marginally above the lowest of her disgraced predecessor, Boris Johnson - but she's only been in the job a couple of weeks.
The advice is: don't use terrible mixed metaphors. People aren't that tone deaf to language.
Did anyone ever really say: "You can bring a horse to water but teach a man how to fish and he'll eat for a day"? If they did, they're sacked.
As ever with mangled language, we have business to blame. "Grow the Pie: How Great Companies Deliver Both Purpose and Profit" really is the title of one of those books you notice at airport bookstores.
I should say (snobbishly) that I do quite like dropping bad mixed metaphors into conversation. They need to be used as a knowing, mischievous play on words. You and your listener need to be in on the joke.
"I think you've hit the nail on the thumb" is a favourite (though used by a friend who didn't think there was anything incoherent about it). "The world is my cloister" and "Waiting for the pin to drop," are both worth using with a twinkled eye.
I often say, "This won't get the baby boiled." It has a nice air of seeming authentic but actually mixing two unmixable sayings (not throwing the baby out with the bathwater and watched kettles never boiling).
To make the definition clear: "A metaphor is a figure of speech that describes an object or action in a way that isn't literally true, but helps explain an idea or make a comparison."
I'm tied up does not involve actual ropes. It is a metaphor (as you already knew).
Metaphors add colour and clarity to language but they should be tight and apposite. They shouldn't be too convoluted.
The American comedian Stephen Colbert once said: "Why don't you just say what you mean instead of dressing things up in all this flowery language like the great Romantic poets: 'Shall I compare thee to a summer's day'?
"Why don't you say, 'You're hot. Let's do it'?"
By the way, there's an adage in journalism: don't write about grammar because your article will contain grammatical mistakes and the pedants will pounce.
Pounce away.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
