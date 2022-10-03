Jack Wighton says he's waited a lifetime for the "crazy" phone call that finally came on Monday morning, and he's vowed to do whatever it takes to help Australia win the World Cup.
Wighton was the only Canberra Raider picked in Mal Meninga's World Cup squad after Hudson Young's representative ambitions were put on hold for at least one more year.
There will be a Green Machine sprinkle of talent across the tournament, with Jordan Rapana, Joe Tapine, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Sebastian Kris earning a New Zealand ticket while Josh Papalii will lead Samoa.
But Wighton will carry the Australian flag for the Raiders, and the former Dally M and Clive Churchill Medal winner is itching for a chance he has dreamed about since he was a child.
That means being willing to slot in wherever Meninga needs him, whether that be in the halves, the centres or as the crucial utility on the bench.
"I'll play absolutely any role that I'm given," a beaming Wighton said not long after getting the selection call.
"I honestly don't care. I'll get on that plane and I'll do any job they ask of me. I'm going in open minded and ready to put my best foot forward with whatever comes my way."
Meninga waited until after the grand final to settle on the make-up of his squad, with Young just missing the cut.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Meninga has picked 13 debutants in the squad and they begin their World Cup defence in Leeds against Fiji on Saturday, October 15.
The Raiders legend declared "everyone will get an opportunity" throughout the tournament.
"We want to win the semi-finals and finals ... the balance of the squad has to be spot on in terms of positions," Meninga said.
"You can judge the strength of our team by the people who missed out."
Wighton's versatility gave him the edge at the selection table, with the Kangaroos team manager giving him the good news at 11am on Monday.
He has played fullback, five-eighth and in the centres for the Raiders, and in the centres and as a utility bench player on the bench for NSW. He made his international debut in 2019, but has played just two Tests.
"It was amazing to get that call. The biggest honour you can get - a childhood dream. You chase it all your life and you don't get many shots at it," Wighton said.
"To finally get that news and be told I'm going on tour, he made the hairs on my neck stand up and gave me the tingles.
"Growing up, the green and gold jersey and what it represents ... that's the pinnacle and it still is."
WORLD CUP SQUAD
Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Patrick Carrigan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Campbell Graham, Harry Grant, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray (vc), Jeremiah Nanai, Murray Taulagi, James Tedesco (c), Jake Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.