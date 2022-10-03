Jack Wighton is the only Canberra Raiders player in Australia's World Cup squad after coach Mal Meninga opted against promoting Hudson Young to the representative stage.
Wighton was named in the squad on Monday afternoon. Meninga also confirmed James Tedesco will be Australia's new captain at this year's Rugby League World Cup in England.
The Roosters fullback replaces Boyd Cordner, who was skipper for the Kangaroos' last Test in 2019.
South Sydney forward Cameron Murray and Penrith's Isaah Yeo are vice-captains.
Rising Raiders star Young enjoyed his best NRL season so far and was included in a wider training group when Canberra's campaign ended three weeks ago.
The 24-year-old has been widely tipped as a NSW and Kangaroos enforcer of the future, but Meninga has delayed his opportunity for now.
It leaves Wighton as the only Raiders in contention for green and gold honours following Josh Papalii's decision to pledge his commitment to Samoa.
Wighton starred for the Raiders again in 2022 and stamped his authority on the State of Origin level before COVID-19 derailed the rest of his NSW campaign.
Meninga has picked 13 debutants in the squad and they begin their World Cup defence in Leeds against Fiji on Saturday, October 15.
Among them is premiership-winning Penrith captain Nathan Cleary, who will jostle with Daly Cherry-Evans to wear the No. 7 jersey.
In the hotly-contested battle for the hooking roles on tour, Damien Cook has missed out, with Meninga banking on Queensland's winning State of Origin formula.
Maroons duo Ben Hunt and debutant Harry Grant will rotate the hooking role as Meninga's men aim to seal a third-straight World Cup title.
Cook, Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes and Clive Churchill medallist Dylan Edwards form part of a three-man stand-by list.
WORLD CUP SQUAD
Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Patrick Carrigan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Campbell Graham, Harry Grant, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray (vc), Jeremiah Nanai, Murray Taulagi, James Tedesco (c), Jake Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
