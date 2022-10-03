The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Canberra's healthcare workers do a tough job very well

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 3 2022 - 7:08pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is important to recognise our healthcare workers for the difficult jobs they do under very challenging circumstances. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

I would like to acknowledge the exemplary manner in which we were looked after during the three or so days when a close family relative was on life-support at the ICU in The Canberra Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.