Canberra's healthcare workers do a tough job very well

Many, indeed most Indigenous problems can be traced to Section 51 (xxvi) of the Constitution. This is the race clause and in 1901 included the words "other than Aboriginal" which prohibited the Commonwealth from making laws affecting Indigenous people. By the 1950s the bright sparks on Capital Hill figured out that we had no citizens, we were all merely British subjects. They passed the Citizenship Act in 1958. Oops, can't make laws for or about Aboriginals.