As it tries to stem the anger, Optus has launched an independent, external review of the circumstances surrounding the mass cyber attack on its customers' data.
Its embattled chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin recommended the review to the board, which unanimously agreed to it.
"We're deeply sorry that this has happened and we recognise the significant concern it has caused many people," she said.
On the broader economic front, property prices in regional Australia dropped in the first month of spring.
According to CoreLogic, which monitors the housing market, regional prices overall dropped 1.3 per cent in September.
However, property prices overall in Australia dropped less rapidly in the month, which is traditionally one of the biggest for buying and selling homes.
Australia will have a shortage of nearly 100,000 care workers within five years if urgent action is not taken to address the labour crisis, according to the National Skills Commission. Its research discovered significant workplace issues and staff shortages in the care and support sector.
The discontent about the government's national anti-corruption commission rumbles on.
Independent senator Jacqui Lambie says the government's proposed watchdog should hold hearings in public. The government and the Liberal opposition have agreed that public hearings would only be conducted in "exceptional circumstances".
"If people are doing the wrong things and it is political corruption then anybody else in a normal court system has to go through that system," the senator said.
"If that means being out in the public arena, that's what happens."
After a two-year, pandemic-prompted postponement, Australia's first ever Dolly Parton festival has got underway.
The American country music great has been celebrated in the town of Narromine near Dubbo in New South Wales.
Hundreds lined the main street, donning blonde wigs and pink cowgirl hats.
The event was the idea of local Dolly Parton fan Susie Rae, who brought her passion for Nashville to the town with the three-day festival.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.