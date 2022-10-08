A dear friend, now sadly lost to us, used to bring me buckets of these each Christmas - more buckets full than I have vases to put them in (Val never did things in halves). The scent was almost thick enough to float on - and vigorous enough to give a few subsequent visitors hay fever. Choose the most perfumed varieties you can find i.e. look for "strongly scented" on the label or catalogue. Oriental lilies love moist soil, "with their feet in the shade and heads in the sun", as old garden lore decrees. Feed at least twice a year or give slow-release fertiliser every spring. They are worth the fuss. Once you have them in the right place, with the correct feeding and water regime, oriental lilies will multiply gloriously till you have a jungle of them - and need to give away buckets of them, too. They won't tolerate long droughts, though - some watering is essential.