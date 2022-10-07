I'll admit I'm not a good loser. Life is full of losers. I am one. A big one. But we shouldn't encourage losing. It becomes a habit. In sport and in life. It's not so much the losing but the effort. Nothing frustrates me more than teams not playing to their potential or not improving over a season. How do you motivate kids to improve if no one is keeping score? Does improvement stop mattering? Does the idea of teaching them skills that might enable them to score more tries - or let fewer in for that matter - have no relevance when the number of tries is no longer relevant? There's one for better coaches than me to ponder.