Government House's open day planned for this Saturday has been postponed until November due to the expected wet weather later this week.
The open day, which has become a chance to also celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II, will now be held on Saturday, November 12 from 10am to 2pm.
Entry will be free.
The open day is not only a chance to celebrate the monarch, but to tour Government House and its gardens and learn more about the charities and community groups of which Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda are patrons.
