Government House open day postponed to November

Updated October 3 2022 - 5:26am, first published 3:38am
Government House in Yarralumla will be open to the public on Saturday, November 12. Picture by Jeffrey Chan

Government House's open day planned for this Saturday has been postponed until November due to the expected wet weather later this week.

