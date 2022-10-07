The Canberra Times

Why is a 10am check-out the norm at Australian hotels?

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
October 7 2022 - 6:30pm
Many hotels in America have an 11am check-out, while lots of countries in Europe allow you to stay till 12pm. Pictures: Shutterstock

Isn't it lovely to lie in on a Sunday morning? Perhaps have a cup of coffee, read a book, or watch a bit of television. Just relax, not worrying about having to be anywhere at any particular time.

Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

