Few 90-year-olds look as good as Canberra Repertory Society. And, considering all it's been through, that's saying something.
Created in 1932 - after a disagreement about jazz garters saw it break away from another theatre society - Rep has survived the Great Depression, a world war, financial ups and downs, changes in location and an increasing number of competitors - in theatre and other entertainment options - all to keep presenting theatre by and to the Canberra public.
It's had some work done over the years, but only improvements - a new revolve, a new foyer, that kind of thing. And, since its 80th anniversary, Rep has also suffered an unexpected health problem: like all theatre companies, it was cursed by COVID.
But despite having to postpone some scheduled productions, with the concomitant loss of income, Rep survived thanks to its cash reserves and government support and has had a full season of six plays this year: the last, Sense and Sensibility, opens in November.
While there are 125 financial members - and 20 living life members, honoured for their significant contributions - there are many others involved who are part of what is often referred to as the Rep family.
It's the perfect example of how the theatre is not about the stage itself, but rather the people who are there, night after night, putting on the show. And in the case of Rep, those people are all there for the love of it.
According to Rep's business manager Helen Drum, most of the people listed in the programs are volunteers - actors, front of house, sound, lighting, production, and wardrobe. It's not unusual, Drum says, to have between 75 and 90 volunteers working on each production so in a calendar year where six plays are presented there would be about 500 - some of whom work on more than one production, whether on or off stage.
Sue Gore Phillips has been involved with Rep for nearly half the company's life - 40 years - and is second-generation Rep. She started at 15 working in the crew alongside her mother, Joyce Gore, a regular stage manager. And the theatre bit hard.
"I ended up going to Charles Sturt University in Bathurst to study theatre," Gore Phillips says.
As well as the occasional onstage role at Rep, she's crewed 14 shows as stage manager and four as assistant stage manager - keeping the show going, coordinating light and sound cues and maintaining the director's vision.
But it was more than just a pastime for Gore Phillips. It would be fair to say that Rep is almost a way of life. The Rep stalwart even married her husband Glenn - who's also had extensive involvement in the company - on the Theatre 3 stage. What's more, they're just one of several Rep couples to use the theatre for their nuptials.
But Gore Phillips has plenty of stories of mishaps that are funny in retrospect, such as the time a set's door handle came off during a production of Hay Fever and the actors had to ad-lib their way to an alternative exit. At least it was a comedy.
There have been challenges, of course. With so many companies and shows in Canberra, competition for volunteers is intense. For many people, she says, volunteering for Rep has to be juggled with other commitments - work, family - and engaging in it during business hours is easier for people who are retired or otherwise have fewer demands on their time.
But somehow, things get done. The show must go on, as they say.
One person who's been making things happen for a long time is Russell Brown. He has been part of the Rep family for 53 years as an actor, set designer and builder as well as a committee member and president.
For Brown, this decades-long commitment started with one production - Hedda Gabler in 1969, the year that he moved from Queensland to Canberra. "I thought it was very good."
Before too long, he was soon working on a set for Brendan Behan's The Hostage, the first of about 120 he's done for the company. One of the memorable tasks in recent years was working on director-designer Chris Baldock's set for the Arthur Miller play A View from the Bridge.
"The director had an enormous set made up of free-standing pallets built on a frame. We lost a lot of sleep over that one."
There have certainly been ups and downs - not every show was a hit. Brown remembers the two-character drama 'night Mother, where the cast didn't outnumber the audience any night, but it sometimes felt like it would be a close call.
But then there was also the successful and long-running production of the musical Cabaret in the 1970s - "We were selling sauerkraut and sausages".
For fellow Rep stalwart, Michael Sparks, the show that comes to mind is The Crucible. Not for its success, but rather for his memorable set design job.
His set featured a lot of hanging ropes, suggesting the Puritan society racked by accusations of witchcraft was "not a sensible, nice, polite society, but living on the edge".
January will mark 20 years of involvement for Sparks. In that time he's designed 11 sets, as well as being a member of the Rep committee and its president.
He's also acted in 11 Rep shows, playing everything from the Frankenstein monster in Doctor Frankenstein - "Probably the most unusual and challenging one I ever did" - to Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird.
"I thought [Rep] was the best actors' place in town, the best place to go if you wanted to be an actor."
Sparks says the company has presented 542 productions - the upcoming Sense and Sensibility will be the 543rd.
Of those, Rep's most frequently produced playwright is - perhaps unsurprisingly - William Shakespeare. There have been 17 productions of 11 plays, the most recent being Romeo and Juliet earlier this year.
Shakespeare is then followed by Noel Coward (14 productions of nine plays), Alan Ayckbourn (12 productions of 11 plays), then Tennessee Williams (eight productions) and Oscar Wilde (eight productions).
As for which plays have been brought to the stage, Shakespeare's Macbeth (or, as Rep folk would say when in the theatre, "the Scottish play") has been produced four times in the company's first 90 years, as has Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest. Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, Arthur Miller's The Crucible and Death of a Salesman, Noel Coward's Hay Fever and Blithe Spirit have all been done three times each.
Antonia Kitzel has been president of Rep since February 2022. She came to Canberra in 2015 from Germany where she co-founded an English-language theatre company in Frankfurt and as well as appearing on stage in several shows she's worked on props and costumes.
"Rep was very welcoming, very open - one of the things that's crucial about Rep is that it's inclusive and welcomes everyone with open arms," Kitzel says.
Rep shows, she says, are "a lot more professional" than the ones she worked in Frankfurt, with better facilities.
"There's a very strong focus on doing things as well as you possibly can."
What's more, she says, the company gives people of any level of theatrical experience the chance to take part and improve their skills on and off stage.
Rep has had alumni go on to professional careers, like Soren Jensen who enjoyed a long run as Hagrid in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Still, sometimes the benefits have flowed the other way.
Karen Vickery, a longtime professional actor and lecturer at the National Institute of Dramatic Art, came to Canberra in 2011 and has both acted (Steel Magnolias, The Woman in the Window) and directed (Brighton Beach Memoirs, Our Country's Good) with Rep.
"It's really supportive - one of the things I really like is the sense of community."
But Vickery would like to see Rep develop its audience, not by doing "safe" plays but by attracting more young people to work in various capacities - onstage, backstage, front-of-house and watching - and producing more new and challenging works.
She's put her money where her mouth regarding the latter by starting her own company, Chaika Theatre, which has presented Edward Albee's Three Tall Women and has an upcoming production of Donald Margulies's Collected Stories. However, she's continued to work with Rep, too.
While attracting new audiences is important, it's not easy for Rep or any theatre company.
Canberra audiences tend to be fairly conservative in their theatrical tastes and there isn't a big enough population to make it easy for many adventurous shows, no matter how well done, to find an audience.
"One of the things Rep has to deal with all the time is when they do something nobody has heard of - they have to get people through the door," says David Goodbody, who has stage-managed many Rep productions over the last decade.
While a play such as Romeo and Juliet is an established classic and had many young people involved in the most recent production - both of which help draw an audience - the less-known Our Country's Good, for example, is a harder sell. But, Goodbody, echoing Vickery, says it's important to present a variety of plays, including some that will challenge an audience.
And ultimately it's difficult to know what will sell and what won't. That's show biz.
Rep will announce its 2023 season soon: if previous years are anything to go by there will be a mixture of fairly well-known plays and authors and a surprise or two - the hope being the former will draw large audiences as a buffer in the event the latter aren't too successful.
These shows will give opportunities to many people in all the elements that go into mounting a production.
For Michael Sparks, that's one of the things about Rep most worth celebrating - "giving tens of thousands of people opportunities in 90 years". But what of the future? Will there be another 90 years?
Rep's lease on Theatre 3 - or Canberra Rep Theatre as it's recently been renamed - began in 1973 and expires in 2034. There's little doubt Rep will still be around for that, and whether it remains in its current premises or has to relocate, it will keep going. Rep is more than just a place and its "family" spans generations.
Even if there are disagreements and challenges and changes - as in any family - plenty of people are determined that Rep will endure and the shows will continue.
Or as Sue Gore Phillips says, "We aren't done yet."
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
