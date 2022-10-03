The Canberra Times
New autism centre in Canberra invites families to visit at open day

Updated October 3 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:30am
Children play after the official launch of the AEIOU centre in Canberra in August. Picture by Paul Chapman

AEIOU Foundation Canberra Region is hosting an open day on Wednesday, October 12 to allow families to learn more about its services.

