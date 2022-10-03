New autism centre in Canberra invites families to visit at open day

AEIOU Foundation Canberra Region is hosting an open day on Wednesday, October 12 to allow families to learn more about its services.
The open day is for families with children under five, and include a workshop to assist in the early years of an autism diagnosis.
AEIOU provides integrated therapy, care and early education for children with autism who are aged between two and six years.
AEIOU Canberra Region manager Enia Alberto said she looked forward to connecting with local families.
"Navigating the early years of an autism diagnosis can be daunting," she said.
"We offer a wonderful community and support for parents and caregivers, and value the opportunity to share more about what we do at AEIOU."
Visit aeiou.org.au/open-days to register or phone 1300 273 435 for details.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.