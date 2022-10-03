The Canberra Times
Kambah residents believe their much-loved community garden is under threat from 'bureaucracy gone mad'

Megan Doherty
Updated October 3 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 9:20pm
Neighbourhood kids (back) Eliose Schlumpp, Holly Gallant, (middle) Patrick Gallant, Toby Schlumpp and William Avery (front), along with dog George, all love hanging out in the gardens. Picture by Karleen Minney

Kambah residents are gearing up to fight any removal of a much-loved community garden which they say began as a place to gather safely during COVID lockdowns, and almost three years later remained a vital site for neighbourhood connection.

