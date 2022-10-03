Recent picturesque sunny days in the ACT will be replaced with lower temperatures, rainfall and possible thunderstorms from Wednesday and into the weekend.
This comes as large areas of Australia are forecast to receive a drenching. Areas from the country's north to Tasmania are set for heavy rainfall and possible flooding.
Miriam Bradbury from the Bureau of Meteorology says clouds were forecast to thicken on Tuesday afternoon over the ACT and South Coast region with the possibility of showers.
Canberrans holidaying on the South Coast may experience light scattered showers on Tuesday ahead of heavier rainfall on Wednesday,
"This cloud is coming in ahead of a fairly wet system that is going to be impacting parts of the east coast from late Tuesday onwards," Ms Bradbury said.
"Wednesday will be a pretty wet day, we're expecting between 15 and 25 mm of rainfall across the ACT. There is also a chance of thunderstorms later in the day.
"If we do see a thunderstorm it will push those rainfall totals up a little bit. But more likely it's just going to be showers in areas of rain moving through across the day."
Rainfall is expected to ease on Thursday before a second burst of rain on Friday.
"Wednesday and Friday are forecast to have the highest falls," Ms Bradbury said.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to a minimum of 9 degrees across the capital over the coming days.
READ ALSO:
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast moderate to major flooding in already flooded rivers in NSW, Victoria, and possibly Tasmania and southern Queensland.
Many communities that recently experienced flooding or are currently in flood will likely see rivers rise in the coming week including inland and western areas of NSW, before moving to the ranges and eastern NSW districts towards the weekend.
The ground remains saturated, and any additional rainfall will cause streams and rivers to rise.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.