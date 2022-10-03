Emily Pease has stamped herself as an AFLW player to watch after an eye-catching performance landed her the round six rising star nomination.
Pease kicked two goals, had 10 disposals and made four tackles in the GWS Giants' 17-point win against Carlton last weekend.
The former Belconnen Magpies 20-year-old was drafted with pick No. 29 in the draft two years ago, but didn't make her debut until the start of this season.
She has played every game since breaking into the team and is making her mark, helping the Giants bounce back from a horror 96-point defeat two weeks ago.
"We've come off a tough week, so to only get the win on the weekend but the individual accolade for Emily as well is really uplifting," said coach Cam Bernasconi.
"She got her chance earlier this year and she's gone from strength to strength since doing so.
"She had a really strong pre-season, so if I'm being honest, I'm not too surprised to see her name alongside this nomination.
"We speak about the growth and future of this group and Emily, along with a large portion of our squad, is a great representation of the young talent that we have and it's going to be really exciting to see what it can all evolve in to."
The Giants have three games left this season - a clash against Collingwood this weekend before taking on Hawthorn and Richmond in the final two weeks.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
