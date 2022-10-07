Easy steps so you can grow your own sustainable garden

The concept of sustainable gardening is not difficult to grasp and with a few simple strategies anyone can begin to lead a more sustainable lifestyle.
STEP 1: Conduct a sustainability audit of your current gardening practices, sustainability begins with simple practices such as:
STEP 2: Set realistic goals. Sustainability is a journey not a destination. Set realistic, achievable goals and allow for flexibility in timeframes. Begin the path to sustainability by starting with a project such as replacing an existing lawn with garden beds, planting more appropriate species for the soil type or use local plant species.
STEP 3: Understand your soil. Soils ain't soils and the more you understand the characteristics of your soil the better you are in managing this important resource. The structure of a soil can be improved with the addition of organic matter in its many forms. A sandy soil will break your heart and a clay will break your back but despite these extremes any soil can be enhanced with the addition of organic matter. Compost from your own garden is ideal.
STEP 4: Know your plants. Permanent features such as trees and shrubs can be utilised to good effect in creating appropriate microclimates for layered plantings. Embellishing existing plantings can provide a suitable habitat for fauna and/or provide a food source for the household depending on species selection.
STEP 5: Plan your garden. This is not as difficult as it may sound. There are many good resources online that can assist you in designing a basic garden plan. If in doubt seek the services of a landscape designer or talk to your local nursery professional about basic design considerations and plant selections for your region.
STEP 6: Reduce your household waste stream. By employing some of the basic principles of step one, a household can significantly reduce the amount of waste entering the waste stream. Many items can be reused in the garden rather than recycled. Egg cartons for example make great seedling trays.
STEP 7: Get involved. Living a sustainable lifestyle is all about choices. Choose to make a difference and do the small things often. That way your sustainability journey will progress with ease and get the kids involved, they make great environmental warriors and love to get their fingers dirty.
